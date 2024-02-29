2024 Big 12 Championships: BYU Men Make Big Push As Battle For 2nd Heats Up (Ups/Downs)

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Tuesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2
- Morgantown, West Virginia
- The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park
- Defending Champions:
- Men: Texas (27x)
- Women: Texas (11x)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Results also available via Meet Mobile: “2024 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships”
- Live Video (ESPN+ Subscription Required)
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.
The University of Texas will have no trouble in rolling to another sweep of the Big 12 titles, but the team races below them continue to be intriguing.
Coming out of Wednesday night, TCU held onto the #2 spot for the women with a wild race developing for 3rd, while on the men’s side, WVU and Cincinnati are incredibly close in the battle for 4th and not out of striking distance of the top three. TCU and BYU were also only 31 points apart in the race for 2nd.
TEAM SCORES – THRU DAY 2
Women:
- University of Texas — 571 points
- Texas Christian University — 317 points
- University of Houston — 273.5 points
- Brigham Young University — 258 points
- University of Cincinnati — 257 points
- West Virginia University — 251 points
- Iowa State University & University of Kansas — 194 points
Men:
- University of Texas — 707 points
- Texas Christian University — 428 points
- Brigham Young University — 397 points
- West Virginia University — 344.5 points
- University of Cincinnati — 340.5 points
DAY 3 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS — WOMEN
Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
|All
|100 Fly
|400 IM
|200 Free
|1 mtr
|TEX
|15/1/2
|3/0/1
|3/0/1
|4/0/0
|5/1/0
|UH
|5/9/5
|2/2/1
|2/2/1
|0/1/2
|1/4/1
|TCU
|5/6/3
|1/2/0
|2/1/0
|1/2/1
|1/1/2
|CINC
|4/2/3
|1/0/1
|1/1/1
|2/1/1
|0/0/0
|KANS
|2/5/3
|1/2/0
|0/1/1
|0/1/1
|1/1/1
|BYU
|1/5/5
|0/0/3
|0/2/0
|1/2/1
|0/1/1
|ISU
|0/2/6
|0/1/0
|0/1/2
|0/0/1
|0/0/3
|WVU
|0/2/5
|0/1/2
|0/0/2
|0/1/1
|0/0/0
Scored Prelims — Women
- Texas, 431
- Houston, 276
- TCU, 230.5
- Cincinnati, 146
- Kansas, 143
- BYU, 105.5
- Iowa State, 67
- WVU, 46
Texas went big this morning as expected, bolstered by putting five divers into the top eight in the 1-meter event.
Houston and TCU were close in the pool this morning, but the Cougars really benefitted from getting five divers into the top 16.
Despite no diving points, Cincinnati makes a big move in the 200 free with two ‘A’ finalists to distance themselves from BYU in the race for 4th.
POINTS PER EVENT – WOMEN
|TEX
|UH
|TCU
|CINC
|KANS
|BYU
|ISU
|WVU
|100 Fly
|92
|82
|52
|32
|53
|14
|20
|17
|400 IM
|85
|91
|64
|42
|20
|26
|23
|11
|200 free
|113.0
|24.0
|58.0
|72.0
|25.0
|49
|3
|18
|1 mtr
|141
|79
|56.5
|0
|45
|16.5
|21
|0
Day 2 Scores + Prelim Projections — Women
- Texas, 1002
- TCU, 547.5
- Houston, 498.5
- Cincinnati, 403
- BYU, 363.5
- Kansas, 337
- WVU, 297
- Iowa State, 261
Things are projected to spread out after tonight’s session, with some jockeying for position still possible in the spots between Cincinnati in 4th and WVU in 7th.
DAY 3 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS — MEN
Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
|All
|100 Fly
|400 IM
|200 Free
|TEX
|9/5/1
|4/3/0
|1/1/0
|4/1/1
|BYU
|6/4/5
|3/1/3
|1/2/1
|2/1/1
|TCU
|5/5/1
|1/2/0
|2/2/1
|2/1/0
|CINC
|2/6/7
|0/1/3
|2/3/2
|0/2/2
|WVU
|2/4/7
|0/1/2
|2/0/1
|0/3/4
Scored Prelims — Men
- Texas, 326
- BYU, 230
- TCU, 205
- Cincinnati, 177
- WVU, 142
It was a strong prelim showing for the BYU men, as six ‘A’ finalists and 15 total second swims puts them back in the hunt for 2nd in the overall race. TCU was solid, however, and holds pace with five ‘A’ finalists including two apiece in the 400 IM and 200 free.
Cincinnati putting five swimmers into the top 16 of the 400 IM helped open up a gap on WVU in the race for 4th.
POINTS PER EVENT – MEN
|TEX
|BYU
|TCU
|CINC
|WVU
|100 Fly
|151
|103
|56
|30
|22
|400 IM
|41
|62
|84
|106
|63
|200 Free
|134
|65
|65
|41
|57
Day 2 Scores + Prelim Projections — Men
- Texas, 1033
- TCU, 633
- BYU, 627
- Cincinnati, 517.5
- WVU, 486.5
Based on the three events this morning, there could be single-digit points separating TCU and BYU in the race for 2nd heading into the final day of racing, though a lot can happen in the evening session, especially with the 400 medley relay coming.