2024 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Tuesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2
- Morgantown, West Virginia
- The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park
- Defending Champions:
- Men: Texas (27x)
- Women: Texas (11x)
The first full day of action at the 2024 Big 12 Championships in Morgantown gets underway with preliminary action in the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free for both men and women.
WOMEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017
- Big 12 Record: 4:35.02, Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 2021
- Big 12 Championship Record: 4:36.35, Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 2021
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:41.09
MEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020
- Big 12 Record: 4:07.37, Luke Hobson (Texas) – 2023
- Big 12 Championship Record: 4:11.11, Clark Smith (Texas) – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.36
WOMEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- Big 12 Record: 1:52.58, Madisyn Cox (Texas) – 2017
- Big 12 Championship Record: 1:52.82, Madisyn Cox (Texas) – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.90
MEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023
- Big 12 Record: 1:39.63, John Shebat (Texas) – 2019
- Big 12 Championship Record: 1:40.42, Carson Foster (Texas) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.14
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- Big 12 Record: 21.73, Rebecca Millard (Texas) / Grace Ariola (Texas) – 2017 / 2018
- Big 12 Championship Record: 21.87, Hee-Jin Chang (Texas) – 2009
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.63
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 22.15
MEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- Big 12 Record: 18.60, Drew Kibler (Texas) – 2022
- Big 12 Championship Record: 18.76, Drew Kibler (Texas) – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 19.21