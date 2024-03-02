2024 Big 12 Champs: Day 5 Prelims Scratches – Berlitz Chooses 2 Breast over 2 Back

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The last morning session of the 2024 Big 12 Championships is upon us. Many of the scratches below were known well in advance of the release of the Heat sheets.

Despite being the top seed in the 100 free, Texas’s Kelly Pash has scratched out of the 100 free due to her already having competed in three individual events. She won the 200 IM, 200 free, and squeaked out a win in the 200 fly last night over teammate Emma Sticklen.

Fellow Longhorn Grace Cooper takes over the top spot in the 100 with a seed time of 47.79 but will have teammates Erin Gemmell(48.17) and Ava Longi (48.25) hot on her heels.

One surprising scratch comes from Cincinnati grad student Jon Osa. Osa, who previously swam for the University of Missouri-St. Louis has placed 4th in the 50 free (19.68) and 6th in the 100 back (47.31) so far. The Bearcat has opted to lean into the sprints and has decided to take on the 100 free as the #9 seed (43.78) instead of his 4th ranked 200 back (1:44.36) an event he swam last year at DII NCAA for the Tritons.

West Virginia’s Danny Berlitz is also scratching out of a potential A-final. Seeded 7th in the 200 back (1:45.64), the Mountaineer has instead opted to contest the 200 breast, where he is also seeded 7th (1:57.16). At NCAAs last season, Berlitz contested both IM events as well as the 200 breast, so this choice isn’t that surprising.

The early heats of the mile will take place in the afternoon but there is one noticeable scratch. BYU’s Alan Gonzalez Mujica will not appear in the final heat. Seeded 7th with an entry time of 15:24.47, his withdrawal bumps up the #9 seed Aaron Wilmes of TCU into the final heat.

ALL TOP-24 SCRATCHES