2024 Women’s MAC Champs Day 3: Abby Daniel Hits New Meet Record with 51.60 100 Fly

2024 MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM STANDINGS THRU DAY 3

Akron – 548.5 Miami (OH) – 440.5 Ohio – 381 Buffalo – 267 Ball State – 212 Eastern Michigan – 188 Toledo – 174 Bowling Green – 95

The 3rd day of the 2024 Women’s MAC Championships so 2x defending champions Akron continue to pull away with the lead. The Zips head into the final day of the meet with a lead of over 100 points, making it very likely they earn their 3rd-straight title when all is said and done tomorrow.

Akron junior Abby Daniel took down her own MAC Championship record in the 100 fly last night, swimming a 51.60. The swim comes in just off Daniel’s season best of 51.31, which also stands as the conference record. She was out in 24.15, then came home in 27.45, marking the fastest splits in the field on each 50.

The Zips also saw Maddy Gatrall win the 100 back, which was one of the most anticipated races of the meet. Gatrall clocked a 52.70 in finals, narrowly beating Buffalo’s Mia Naccarella, who came in 2nd with a 52.74. Fellow Zip Weronika Gorecka clocked a 52.90 for 3rd. Notably, Gatrall swam a 52.10 in prelims yesterday, which set the pool record.

Akron also closed out the session with a win in the 200 free relay. Aislinn Holder (22.60), Maddy Gatrall (22.28), Rachel Sabotin (22.44), and Abby Daniel (21.99) combined for a 1:29.31, setting a new pool record.

To no surprise, Miami (OH) senior Nicole Maier continued to be excellent on Friday. After setting a new MAC record of Wednesday and winning the 500 free on Thursday, Maier was back in action in the 400 IM last night, which she won in 4:09.38. That swim was just off Maier’s championship record of 4:08.94, which she set back at the 2022 MAC Champs. She swam well the whole way through the race, but her free split of 54.98 was nothing short of phenomenal.

The 200 free saw Ohio freshman Zita Szoke win in 1:46.01. She beat out Akron’s Weronika Gorecka, the defending champion, who came in 2nd last night with a 1:46.22. The swim was a solid one for Szoke, who swam a 1:45.96 in prelims.

Ohio also picked up a win in the 100 breast, where sophomore Casi Dibetta won by over a second. Dibetta swam a 1:00.32, getting out to a 28.58 on the first 50 and coming home in 31.74.