2024 Women’s MAC Champs Day 2: Maier Takes 500 FR in 4:40.3, Splits 47.13 on Medley Anchor

2024 MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM STANDINGS THRU DAY 2

Akron – 289.5 Miami (OH) – 241.5 Ohio – 202 Buffalo – 158 Ball State – 137 Eastern Michigan – 126 Toledo – 103 Bowling Green – 49

The 2nd day of the 2024 Women’s MAC Championship saw Akron move into the lead, while Miami (OH) is now sitting in 2nd.

Miami senior Nicole Maier nearly broke her own MAC record in the 500 free, winning the event in a speedy 4:40.30 last night. That swim comes in just off Maier’s own conference record mark of 4:39.96, which she swam back in 2021. She did, however, break the pool record of 4:42.42, which had stood since 2018. The performance came after Maier threw down a 1:43.90 200 free leading off Miami’s 800 free relay on Wednesday night. That swim broke the MAC record in the 200 free.

It was a 1-2 punch for the RedHawks in the 500 last night, as sophomore Greta Kolbeck clocked a 4:45.35 to finish firmly in 2nd. The swim marks a new career best for Kolbeck, coming in well under her previous mark of 4:47.44, which she swam at last year’s MAC Championships.

Akron then found themselves on top of the podium in the next event, the 200 IM. Senior Rebecca Reid won the race convincingly, clocking a 1:58.18. With the performance, Reid set a new pool record. She got out to an early lead, splitting 26.09 on fly and 29.09 on back for a 55.11 on the opening 100.

The Zips topped the podium again in the 50 free, where junior fly ace Abby Daniel showed off her sprint free speed as well. Daniel posted a 22.27, cracking the pool record. The swim marks a really nice career best for Daniel, taking 0.16 seconds off her previous top mark of 22.43, which she set at last year’s meet.

The Zips then closed out the session with a huge win in the 400 medley relay, where they set a new conference record as well. Maddy Gatrall (52.60), Sara Bozso (1:00.66), Abby Daniel (51.03), and Weronika Gorecka (48.50) combined for a 3:32.79, winning the event by over 3 seconds. Gatrall and Daniel led the field in their respective strokes as well. On Miami’s relay, Maier threw down a stunning 47.13 on the anchor, which brought the RedHawks from 4th to 2nd at the finish. Ohio’s Casi Dibetta was also excellent on her relay, putting up a speedy 59.49 on the breaststroke leg, which was fastest amongst breaststrokers in the field.

In 1-meter diving, Buffalo’s Mari Kwak, who was an NCAAs qualifier last year, won convincingly. Kwak ended with a final score of 313.00, winning the event by nearly 46 points.