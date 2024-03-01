2024 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY TWO)

Indiana University — 466 points University of Michigan — 437.5 points Ohio State University — 428 points University of Wisconsin — 388.5 points University of Minnesota — 271.5 points Purdue University — 254.5 points Penn State University — 229 points Northwestern University — 215 points

Welcome to day 3 of the 2024 Men’s Big Ten Championships. As per usual, Friday’s action will include the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. 3-meter diving prelims will begin following the conclusion of swimming this morning.

As we talked about in our scratch report for this morning, Michigan’s Gal Groumi, who has been swimming exceptionally so far this week, has chosen to race the 100 fly this morning over the 200 free. Groumi won the 200 IM in 1:40.48 last night, setting a new Big Ten Championship record. He enters the 100 fly this morning as the top seed with a 44.83. Groumi set his career best 100 fly of 44.50 at last year’s Big Ten Championships.

In the 200 free, it’s Indiana junior Rafael Miroslaw who comes in as the top seed this morning. Miroslaw has been as fast as 1:32.52 this season, which puts him first in the event this morning by a little over a second.

One of the more interesting races of the day, the 100 breast, will see Indiana’s breaststroke group out in full force. It’s junior Finn Brooks, who up until this season was not a breaststroker, who comes in with the top seed of 51.34. While Brooks is the top seed, his IU teammates Jassen Yep (51.49) and Josh Matheny (51.81) are close behind with the 2nd and 3rd seeds.

Brendan Burns is another Hoosier who comes into today with the top seed. Burns is entered 1st in the 100 back, where he also holds the meet record with a 44.31 and the Big Ten Conference record with a 43.61. This season, Burns has been as fast as 45.13, though he did better that time last night, leading off IU’s 400 medley relay in 45.00.

100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Big Ten Record: 44.04 – Tomer Frankel, Indiana (2023)

Big Ten Championship Record: 44.50 – Gal Groumi , Michigan (2023)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Kicking off this morning’s action, Indiana’s Tomer Frankel ripped a new season best of 44.70 to post the top time of the morning. Frankel is the Big Ten Conference record holder in the event, having clocked his career best of 44.04 at last year’s NCAA Championships. He may make a run at the championship record of 44.50 tonight, as Frankel split a very speedy 43.88 on the fly leg of Indiana’s medley relay last night.

Speaking of the championship record, that record holder, Michigan’s Gal Groumi, was 3rd this morning with a 44.80. Groumi clipped his season best by 0.03 seconds with the swim, and set himself up just off his own CR of 44.50 from last year’s meet. We saw Groumi drop big from prelims to finals en route to winning the 200 IM last night, so we’ll surely need to keep an eye on him tonight.

It was Michigan sophomore Tyler Ray that came in ahead of Groumi this morning, speeding to a massive new personal best of 44.77. Ray entered the meet with a lifetime best of 45.84, a time which he swam at the Georgia Invite back in the fall. He took more than a second off that time this morning, getting very close to the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 44.64. Ray and Groumi split the fly duties for the Wolverine medley relays this week, as Ray did the 200 medley (19.95) and Groumi the 400 medley (44.20).

Michigan also saw freshman Colin Geer make it through to the ‘A” final taking 7th this morning in 46.02. That swim is a new career best for Geer by a little over a half-second, taking down his previous best of 46.69, which he set at his high school state meet last May.

Indian also saw Finn Brooks advance to the ‘A’ final in his first of two races this morning. Brooks, who is also the top seed in the 100 breast later in the session, clocked a season best 44.84 to come in 4th this morning.

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

Big Ten Record: 3:35.98 – Tyler Clary, Michigan (2009)

Big Ten Championship Record: 3:38.03 – Tyler Clary, Michigan (2009)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

Big Ten Record: 1:29.63 – Blake Pieroni, Indiana (2018)

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:31.14 – Blake Pieroni, Indiana (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 49.69 – Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

Big Ten Record: 49.69 – Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

Big Ten Championship Record: 50.19 – Max McHugh, Minnesota (2021)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, California (2016)

Big Ten Record: 43.61 – Brendan Burns , Indiana (2023)

, Indiana (2023) Big Ten Championship Record: 44.31 – Brendan Burns , Indiana (2022)

, Indiana (2022) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: