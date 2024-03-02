Gal Groumi Chooses 200 Fly (#1 Seed) Over 100 Free (#2 Seed) on Saturday at Big Tens

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Indiana men pulled away from Ohio State and Michigan on Friday, holding a 176-point lead over the Buckeyes heading into the final day of competition.

With their star swimmer Brendan Burns due to swim both the 200 back and 200 fly, a double that he’s pulled of successfully for wins in each of his three prior collegiate seasons, plus platform diving, to go, that gap is unlikely to shrink in any significant way in the final day of competition, though Michigan and Ohio State both have more scoring swims remaining on the final day.

After winning the 100 back on Friday, Burns, a 5th year, is chasing his 12th individual title in the last four seasons and 13th overall.

Scoring Swims Remaining – Saturday at Big Tens

Indiana – 20

Ohio State – 21

Michigan – 21

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY THREE)

Indiana University — 996 points Ohio State University — 820 points University of Michigan — 770.5 points University of Wisconsin — 734.5 points University of Minnesota — 560.5 points Penn State University — 498 points Northwestern University — 469 points Purdue University — 427.5 points

There were only a few noteworthy choices/scratches to be made for the final day of competition.

Gal Groumi of Michigan chose the 200 fly over the 100 free. He’s the top seed in the 200 fly, ahead of Burns, and would have been the 2nd seed in the 100 free, behind Purdue’s Brady Samuels. Groumi won the 200 IM earlier in the meet and finished 2nd in the 100 fly behind Indiana’s Tomer Frankel (he had a choice Friday between that and the 200 free, #1 seeds in both).

Frankel, meanwhile, had a choice of his own – and made the same decision. He would have been the #1 seed in the 100 free, but instead will swim the 200 fly, where he’s the #4 seed.