2024 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday night’s Big Ten schedule is quite busy, featuring finals of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 3-meter diving, and 200 free relay.

Indiana senior Tomer Frankel led all qualifiers in the 100 butterfly earlier today, hitting the wall in 44.70. Three other swimmers dipped into the 44-second realm, led by Michigan sophomore Tyler Ray (44.77), who touched ahead of teammate Gal Cohen Groumi (44.80) and Indiana’s Finn Brooks (44.84). Brooks headlines the 100 breast final later in the session, where he qualified 1st (51.41) ahead of Penn State sophomore Mariano Lazzerini (51.52).

Frankel will enter the water shortly after tonight’s 100 fly, as he is seeded 3rd in the 200 free. Teammate Rafael Miroslaw led the field during prelims, posting a time of 1:32.56. Indiana had another top qualifier in the form of freshman Toby Barnett, who cleared the 400 IM field by over two seconds during the preliminaries.

The 100 backstroke is shaping up to be a great race, with the defending NCAA champion, Brendan Burns of Indiana, qualifying 2nd. He was outpaced this morning by Penn State sophomore Cooper Morley, who dropped 1.34 seconds off his entry time to touch in 44.74. Burns’ time of 45.34 was enough for 2nd this morning by 0.01, as Michigan sophomore Jack Wilkening posted a swift 45.35 marker to advance in 3rd.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Big Ten Record: 44.04 – Tomer Frankel, Indiana (2023)

Big Ten Championship Record: 44.50 – Gal Groumi , Michigan (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57

Top 8 Finishers:

Indiana senior Tomer Frankel held his top seed from the prelims, winning the B1G Ten title in 44.32. He established an early lead, splitting 20.43 on the opening 50 before closing in 23.89. The defending champion, Michigan’s Gal Cohen Groumi, who also won yesterday’s 200 IM, touched in 44.60 for runner-up status. He clocked 44.50 en route to the win last year.

Michigan’s Tyler Ray continued his great season with a bronze medal performance, breaking 45 seconds for the second time today. He clocked a massive best time of 44.77 during the prelims and hit the wall in 44.91 tonight. His best time prior to today was 45.84, which he put on the books at the Georgia Invite in November.

Minnesota freshmen Davide Harabagiu posted a school record (45.19) to place 4th overall. Penn State’s Victor Baganha (45.43) and Indiana’s Finn Brooks (45.44), with Brooks’ 45.44 being 0.60 shy of his 44.84 prelim swim. Brooks is the top seed in the 100 breast final, which is scheduled to take place about 40 minutes after this race. Charles Gustafson (OSU) and Colin Geer (MICH) rounded out the A-final with 7th and 8th place finishes.

B-final action featured a nail-biting race between Michigan’s Bence Szabados and Ohio State’s William Fentress. They touched in a pair of 46.0s, with senior Szabados (46.05) getting the touch by 0.04 over sophomore Fentress (46.09). Szabados’ 21.10 opening split gave him an early lead over Fentress, and it was ultimately enough to hold on for the win.

After a decisive 50 freestyle win on Thursday night, Wisconsin sophomore Taiko Torepe-Ormsby dominated the 100 fly C-final. He stopped the clock in 46.37, which undercuts his prelim time of 47.20 by nearly a full second. He entered the meet with a best time of 47.72, so he took well over a second off that mark today. Penn State freshman Caden Davis also dipped under 47-seconds, hitting the wall in 46.91. It was a best time for Davis too, representing his first time ever under 47 seconds.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

Big Ten Record: 3:35.98 – Tyler Clary, Michigan (2009)

Big Ten Championship Record: 3:38.03 – Tyler Clary, Michigan (2009)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

Big Ten Record: 1:29.63 – Blake Pieroni, Indiana (2018)

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:31.14 – Blake Pieroni, Indiana (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 49.69 – Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

Big Ten Record: 49.69 – Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

Big Ten Championship Record: 50.19 – Max McHugh, Minnesota (2021)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 51.90

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

Big Ten Record: 43.61 – Brendan Burns , Indiana (2023)

, Indiana (2023) Big Ten Championship Record: 44.31 – Brendan Burns , Indiana (2022)

, Indiana (2022) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.70

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’s 3-METER DIVING — FINALS

Big Ten Championship Record: 540.55 points – Steele Johnson, Purdue (2018)

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:13.35 — Florida (2023)

Big Ten Record: 1:15.28 — Ohio State (2022)

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:15.28 — Ohio State (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

Top 8 Finishers: