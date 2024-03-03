Indiana Men Claim Third-Straight Big Ten Championship Title In Dominant Fashion

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Indiana men claimed their third-straight Big Ten conference title on Saturday. They scored 1520 points, winning the meet by 294 points over Ohio State.

Relays were a major highlight of these championships for the Hoosiers. They claimed gold in four of the five, including a sweep of the day one relays, which provided some strong momentum for the coming days. They posted ten wins throughout the week: the four relay wins, four individual swimming wins, and two diving wins.

Diver Carson Tyler led the way with 92 individual points, with Brendan Burns (91 points) and Tomer Frankel (87 points) scoring highly as well. Beyond the top performers, depth is what really stood out for Indiana. Of their 20 scorers, 15 of them scored at least 50 points, significantly contributing to the near 300 point margin of victory.

The NCAA Championship meet, which is scheduled to start on March 27th in Indianapolis, is next up for the Hoosiers. They placed 4th overall at the 2023 NCAA Championships, scoring 379 points. Last year, only 16.5 points separated 3rd through 6th, with Texas (384 points) earning 3rd and Florida (367.5 points) taking 6th. Indiana’s depth bodes well for next month, as they will have the opportunity to build upon their strong 2023 showing.

EVENT WINS

INDIVIDUAL SCORERS

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Indiana University — 1520 points Ohio State University — 1226 points University of Michigan — 1153.5 points University of Wisconsin — 1044.5 points University of Minnesota — 849.5 points Northwestern University — 725 points Penn State University — 683 points Purdue University — 651.5 points

