Indiana Men Claim Third-Straight Big Ten Championship Title In Dominant Fashion

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: February 28 – March 2, 2024
- Location: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion – Columbus, Ohio
- Defending champions: Indiana (2x)
- SCY (25 yards)
The Indiana men claimed their third-straight Big Ten conference title on Saturday. They scored 1520 points, winning the meet by 294 points over Ohio State.
Relays were a major highlight of these championships for the Hoosiers. They claimed gold in four of the five, including a sweep of the day one relays, which provided some strong momentum for the coming days. They posted ten wins throughout the week: the four relay wins, four individual swimming wins, and two diving wins.
Diver Carson Tyler led the way with 92 individual points, with Brendan Burns (91 points) and Tomer Frankel (87 points) scoring highly as well. Beyond the top performers, depth is what really stood out for Indiana. Of their 20 scorers, 15 of them scored at least 50 points, significantly contributing to the near 300 point margin of victory.
The NCAA Championship meet, which is scheduled to start on March 27th in Indianapolis, is next up for the Hoosiers. They placed 4th overall at the 2023 NCAA Championships, scoring 379 points. Last year, only 16.5 points separated 3rd through 6th, with Texas (384 points) earning 3rd and Florida (367.5 points) taking 6th. Indiana’s depth bodes well for next month, as they will have the opportunity to build upon their strong 2023 showing.
EVENT WINS
- 200 Medley Relay: Brendan Burns, Finn Brooks, Tomer Frankel, Gavin Wight — 1:22.17
- 800 Freestyle Relay: Rafael Miroslaw, Tomer Frankel, Kai Van Westering, Brendan Burns — 6:10.86
- 400 Medley Relay: Brendan Burns, Josh Matheny, Tomer Frankel, Rafael Miroslaw — 3:01.61
- 100 Butterfly: Tomer Frankel — 44.32
- 100 Backstroke: Brendan Burns — 44.62
- 3-meter Diving: Carson Tyler — 453.90 points
- 200 Backstroke: Brendan Burns — 1:39.50
- 200 Breaststroke: Jassen Yep — 1:50.40
- Platform Diving: Carson Tyler — 462.60 points
- 400 Freestyle Relay: Tomer Frankel, Gavin Wight, Rafael Miroslaw, Mikkel Lee — 2:48.19
INDIVIDUAL SCORERS
- Carson Tyler — 92 points
- Brendan Burns — 91 points
- Tomer Frankel — 87 points
- Finn Brooks — 77.5 points
- Quentin Henninger — 76 points
- Jassen Yep — 76 points
- Toby Barnett — 69 points
- Maxwell Weinrich — 67 points
- Maxwell Reich — 62 points
- Rafael Miroslaw — 62 points
- Kai Van Westering — 59 points
- Gavin Wight — 59 points
- Luke Barr — 56 points
- Josh Matheny — 54 points
- Andrew Reiter — 51 points
- Mikkel Lee — 47 points
- Warren Briggs — 39 points
- Dash Glasberg — 31 points
- Mason Carlton — 30.5 points
- Collin McKenzie — 24 points
FINAL TEAM SCORES
- Indiana University — 1520 points
- Ohio State University — 1226 points
- University of Michigan — 1153.5 points
- University of Wisconsin — 1044.5 points
- University of Minnesota — 849.5 points
- Northwestern University — 725 points
- Penn State University — 683 points
- Purdue University — 651.5 points