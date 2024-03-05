Indiana Men’s Non-Scoring Roster Show Off Team Depth At Big Ten Championships

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Indiana men captured their third Big Ten title in a row but had numerous swimmers on the non-scoring roster make waves at the meet.

Highlighting the team’s non-scoring roster was senior Tristan DeWitt. DeWitt’s biggest swim came on the final day as he swam a time that would have placed 5th in the 1650 freestyle. DeWitt touched in a 14:52.92, faster than his previous personal best of a 15:00.62 that he swam at midseason. DeWitt’s time in the 1650 free currently sits at #27 in the NCAA this season.

DeWitt also would have earned a spot in the ‘B’ final as he swam the 10th fastest time of the morning touching in a personal best of a 4:18.81. That was faster than his old best time of a 4:21.18 from midseason. DeWitt only competed in two events at 2024 Big Tens.

DeWitt notably changed his lineup from Big Tens as he swam the 200 IM, 400 IM, and the 1650 free a year ago. He finished 14th in the 1650 free at 2023 Big Tens and made the C final of the 400 IM.

Also highlighting Indiana’s non-scoring roster was freshman Dylan Smiley. Smiley had the 9th fastest time in prelims of the 100 fly swimming a personal best of a 46.07. That was a best time by over a second as his previous best was a 47.12 from high school.

Smiley also had the 12th fastest time of the morning in the 200 fly as he swam a best time of a 1:44.36, faster than his old best time of a 1:46.25 that he also swam in high school. Smiley’s 200 IM personal best time of a 1:45.12 from prelims would have made the C final as it was the 18th fastest swim of the morning. Smiley had four personal best times at the meet as he also time trialed the 100 free swimming a 42.99, a time that would have been 9th in prelims of the real event at the meet.

Other notable swims: