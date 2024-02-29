2024 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s the second night of the 2024 Men’s Big Ten Championships, and we will see the first individual finals of the meet. The 500 freestyle, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle are on the docket, with 1-meter diving and 400 medley relay action ending the night.

This morning, Minnesota’s Bar Soloveychik (4:12.76) posted the fastest 500 freestyle qualifying time, which equaled his best time (and Minnesota school record) from the 2022 NCAA Championships. Soloveychik was 2nd in this event at last year’s Big Ten Championships, but is the top returner this year. The defending champion, Wisconsin’s Jake Newmark, opted for the 50 free over the 500 today.

The 200 IM was led by two Michigan swimmers this morning, with Gal Cohen Groumi (1:41.76) claiming top seed honors. He hit the wall in 1:41.76 in his heat, with teammate Eitan Ben-Shitrit (1:42.61) the only other swimmer under 1:43. Cohen Groumi is the defending champion from last year, where he won with a time of 1:41.20. Ben-Shitrit was 3rd last year, clocking 1:43.31 in the final.

Wisconsin’s Taiko Torepe-Ormsby posted the fastest 50 freestyle time during prelims, swimming to a final time of 19.15. Bence Szabados of Michigan is in close pursuit, as he stopped the clock in 19.18 to qualify 2nd.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32 – Kieran Smith, Texas (2020)

Big Ten Record: 4:08.60 – Peter Vanderkaay, Michigan (2006)

Big Ten Championship Record: 4:09.29 – Felix Auboeck, Michigan (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

Big Ten Record: 1:40.23 – Vini Lanza, Indiana (2019)

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:41.05 – Vini Lanza, Indiana (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:43.14

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 17.63 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Big Ten Record: 18.69 – Bowe Becker, Minnesota (2018)

Big Ten Championship Record: 18.69 – Bowe Becker, Minnesota (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 1-METER DIVING — FINALS

Big Ten Championship Record: 493.60 points — Michael Hixon, Indiana (2018)

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:58.32 — Florida (2023)

Big Ten Record: 2:59.09 — Indiana (2023)

Big Ten Championship Record: 3:00.95 — Indiana (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

Top 8 Finishers: