2024 Big 12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

by Robert Gibbs 2

February 29th, 2024 Big 12, College, News, Previews & Recaps

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Big 12 Championships continued tonight with a full slate of events. The session gets underway at 5:15 EST with finals of the women’s 1m diving event. Texas’ Hailey Hernandez led the morning prelims sessions with a score of 342.00.

From there, we move to the 100 fly. On the women’s side it should be a fun battle between Longhorn teammates, with Olivia Bray and Emma Sticklen swimming side-by-side in lanes 4 and 5. BYU’s Jordan Tiffany will be swimming for a bit of an upset on the men’s side after posting the only sub-46 time of the morning.

Angie Coe (Texas) and Danny Berlitz (West Virginia) are the top seeds in the 400 IM, while the 200 freestylers feature a bevy of big names. That includes Erin Gemmell, Erica Sullivan, and Kelly Pash for the Longhorn women, and four Texas men who touched within a tenth of a second of each other.

After another break, the evening will wrap up with timed finals of the 400 medley relay. The Longhorn women should win that easily. The men’s side could be a little more interesting — BYU has the top seed and has been swimming well this week, but Texas has a deep bench, and should be able to put together a winning lineup.

Women’s 1m Diving – Finals

  • Big 12 Record: 369.40, Paola Pineda (Texas) – 2021
  • Big 12 Championship Record: 369.40, Paola Pineda (Texas) – 2021

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – Finals

  • NCAA Record: 48.25, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
  • Big 12 Record: 49.79, Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 2023
  • Big 12 Championship Record: 50.07, Olivia Bray (Texas) – 2023
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20

MEN’S 100 FLY – Finals

  • NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
  • Big 12 Record: 43.75, Joseph Schooling (Texas) – 2017
  • Big 12 Championship Record: 44.06, Joseph Schooling (Texas) – 2017
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57

WOMEN’S 400 IM – Finals

  • NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
  • Big 12 Record: 4:00.97, Madisyn Cox (Texas) – 2017
  • Big 12 Championship Record: 4:01.15, Madisyn Cox (Texas) – 2017
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.36

MEN’S 400 IM – Finals

  • NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023
  • Big 12 Record: 3:33.79, Carson Foster (Texas) – 2022
  • Big 12 Championship Record: 3:35.49, Carson Foster (Texas) – 2023
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 3:42.99

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – Finals

  • NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015
  • Big 12 Record: 1:42.38, Kelly Pash (Texas) – 2022
  • Big 12 Championship Record: 1:42.70, Kelly Pash (Texas) – 2021
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.31

MEN’S 200 FREE – Finals

  • NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (Harvard) – 2019
  • Big 12 Record: 1:29.50, Townley Haas (Texas) – 2018
  • Big 12 Championship Record: 1:32.01, Ricky Berens (Texas) – 2009
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:32.85

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

  • NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia – 2023
  • Big 12 Record: 3:25.18, Texas – 2023
  • Big 12 Championships Record: 3:26.32, Texas – 2022
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.38

Men’s 400 Medley Relay –  Timed Finals

  • NCAA Record: 2:58.32, Florida – 2023
  • Big 12 Record: 2:59.22, Texas – 2022
  • Big 12 Championships Record: 3:02.11 – 2021
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

2
