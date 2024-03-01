2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending champions: Stanford (2x)
Cal is in great position to build on its early 14-point lead on Thursday night with seven swimmers in A-finals, two more than two-time defending champion Stanford and Arizona State.
The Cardinal are expected to outscore the Bears in the first two events of the night — the 500 free and 200 IM — but Cal is slated to dominate the 50 free toward the end of the session. With four swimmers in the top nine of the 50 free prelims this morning, the Bears should also be favorites in the 200 free relay at the end of the session.
There were high hopes that the Trojans might capture their second conference crown — and first since 2016 — but they are off to a slow start with four swimmers in A-finals, just one more than UCLA.
The last-ever Pac-12 Championships got off to a wild start on Wednesday night as two of the top teams in the conference — Stanford and USC — both suffered disqualifications that left them sitting at the bottom of the standings after the first session.
TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 1
- Cal – 120
- Arizona State – 106
- Arizona – 104
- UCLA – 102
- Washington State – 96
- Utah – 92
- Stanford – 64
- USC – 56
1M DIVING – FINAL
- NCAA record: 361.55, Cassidy Krug – 2007
- Pac-12 record: 366.75, Victoria Ishimatsu – 2011
- Meet record: 366.75, Victoria Ishimatsu – 2011
Top 8:
- Emilia Nilsson Garip (Utah) – 321.55
- Nike Agunbiade (USC) – 310.70
- Lauren Burch (Stanford) – 301.45
- Brooke Earley (Arizona) – 296.55
- Kathryn Grant (Utah) – 286.15
- Zoe Jespergaard (UCLA) – 284.85
- Savana Trueb (UCLA) – 284.45
- Emilie Moore (Stanford) – 267.75
Utah freshman Emilia Nilsson Garip earned the 1-meter diving win with 321.55 points, about 10 more than USC fifth-year Nike Agunbiade (310.70).
Nilsson Garip, a Swedish native, placed 10th in the event at the 2024 World Championships earlier this month in Doha, Qatar. Led by Nilsson Garip and 5th-place finisher Kathryn Grant (286.15), the Utes totaled 73 points in this event.
Stanford junior Lauren Burch (301.45) and Arizona junior Brooke Earley (296.55) rounded out the top four divers. UCLA also got a boost from a pair of A-finalists in junior Zoe Jespergaard (284.85) and fifth-year Savana Trueb (284.45), who were separated by less than half a point.
500 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- NCAA record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky – 2017
- Pac-12 record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky – 2017
- Meet record: 4:25.15, Katie Ledecky – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:37.89
- 2023 NCAA invite time: 4:41.09
Top 8:
200 IM – FINAL
- NCAA record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass – 2022
- Pac-12 record: 1:50.67, Ella Eastin – 2018
- Meet record: 1:52.26, Katinka Hosszu, 2012
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:53.66
- 2023 NCAA invite time: 1:56.90
Top 8:
50 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- NCAA record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh – 2024
- Pac-12 record: 20.90, Abbey Weitzeil – 2019
- Meet record: 21.03, Abbey Weitzeil – 2020
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.63
- 2023 NCAA invite time: 22.15
Top 8:
I’m excited to see how Roghair does in that 500. She is on FIRE lately