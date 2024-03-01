2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal is in great position to build on its early 14-point lead on Thursday night with seven swimmers in A-finals, two more than two-time defending champion Stanford and Arizona State.

The Cardinal are expected to outscore the Bears in the first two events of the night — the 500 free and 200 IM — but Cal is slated to dominate the 50 free toward the end of the session. With four swimmers in the top nine of the 50 free prelims this morning, the Bears should also be favorites in the 200 free relay at the end of the session.

There were high hopes that the Trojans might capture their second conference crown — and first since 2016 — but they are off to a slow start with four swimmers in A-finals, just one more than UCLA.

The last-ever Pac-12 Championships got off to a wild start on Wednesday night as two of the top teams in the conference — Stanford and USC — both suffered disqualifications that left them sitting at the bottom of the standings after the first session.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 1

Cal – 120 Arizona State – 106 Arizona – 104 UCLA – 102 Washington State – 96 Utah – 92 Stanford – 64 USC – 56

1M DIVING – FINAL

NCAA record: 361.55, Cassidy Krug – 2007

Pac-12 record: 366.75, Victoria Ishimatsu – 2011

Meet record: 366.75, Victoria Ishimatsu – 2011

Top 8:

Emilia Nilsson Garip (Utah) – 321.55 Nike Agunbiade (USC) – 310.70 Lauren Burch (Stanford) – 301.45 Brooke Earley (Arizona) – 296.55 Kathryn Grant (Utah) – 286.15 Zoe Jespergaard (UCLA) – 284.85 Savana Trueb (UCLA) – 284.45 Emilie Moore (Stanford) – 267.75

Utah freshman Emilia Nilsson Garip earned the 1-meter diving win with 321.55 points, about 10 more than USC fifth-year Nike Agunbiade (310.70).

Nilsson Garip, a Swedish native, placed 10th in the event at the 2024 World Championships earlier this month in Doha, Qatar. Led by Nilsson Garip and 5th-place finisher Kathryn Grant (286.15), the Utes totaled 73 points in this event.

Stanford junior Lauren Burch (301.45) and Arizona junior Brooke Earley (296.55) rounded out the top four divers. UCLA also got a boost from a pair of A-finalists in junior Zoe Jespergaard (284.85) and fifth-year Savana Trueb (284.45), who were separated by less than half a point.

500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

NCAA record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky – 2017

Pac-12 record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky – 2017

Meet record: 4:25.15, Katie Ledecky – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA invite time: 4:41.09

Top 8:

200 IM – FINAL

NCAA record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass – 2022

Pac-12 record: 1:50.67, Ella Eastin – 2018

Meet record: 1:52.26, Katinka Hosszu, 2012

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA invite time: 1:56.90

Top 8:

50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

NCAA record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh – 2024

Pac-12 record: 20.90, Abbey Weitzeil – 2019

Meet record: 21.03, Abbey Weitzeil – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.63

2023 NCAA invite time: 22.15

Top 8: