2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Heat Sheet | Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

There are still plenty of questions to be answered during the last-ever session of the Pac-12 Championships tonight, but the Cal women have put themselves in great position to reclaim the conference crown after watching rival Stanford snatch it away the past two seasons.

The Bears head into the final night of competition with a triple-digit lead (964 total points) over Stanford (849.5) and USC (824).

SCORES AFTER DAY 3

Cal – 964 Stanford – 849.5 USC – 824 UCLA – 754 Arizona State – 643.5 Utah – 407.5 Arizona – 395 Washington State – 306.5

Saturday’s finals session will begin with the 1650 freestyle, followed by the 200 backstroke, 100 free, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, platform diving, and 400 free relay. Stay tuned for live updates below:

1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017 Art Adamson Invite

Pac-12 Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

Meet Record: 15:40.17, Cierra Runge (Cal) – 2015

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 16:13.73

Top 8:

Stanford junior Aurora Roghair made her move on the back half, passing Arizona State sophomore Deniz Ertan at the 1,100-yard mark on her way to a 12-second victory in the 1650 free. With her winning time of 15:46.35, Roghair was more than six seconds faster tonight than her previous-best 15:52.83 from November. She also placed 2nd in the 500 free (3:46.32) behind Arizona State senior Lindsay Looney (4:35.05) on Thursday night.

Ertan faded toward the finish en route to a runner-up finish in 15:58.40, five seconds off her personal-best 15:53.23 from November. The Georgia Tech transfer won the ACC title in this event last year with a time of 15:55.77.

Ertan’s teammate, freshman Alexa Reyna, was also slower than her lifetime best from November (16:07.25), but her time of 16:14.45 was still good enough for 3rd place more than eight seconds ahead of USC junior Marlene Kahler.

200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin)– 2019 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:47.30, Kathleen Baker (Cal) – 2018

Meet Record: 1:47.43, Claire Curzan (Stanford) – 2023

(Stanford) – 2023 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.34

Top 8:

100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 45.16, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 ACC Championships

Pac-12 Record: 46.46, Torri Huske (Stanford) – 2023

Meet Record: 46.35, Abbey Weitzeil – 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 48.37

Top 8:

200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC) – 2009

Meet Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC) – 2009

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.68

Top 8:

200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh – 2024

Pac-12 Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Meet Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.92

Top 8:

PLATFORM DIVING – FINAL

NCAA Record: 396.75, Haley Ishimatsu (USC) – 2013

Pac-12 Record: 383.35, Delaney Schnell (Arizona) – 2021

Meet Record: 383.35, Delaney Schnell (Arizona) – 2021

Top 8:

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL