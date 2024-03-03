2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending champions: Stanford (2x)
Day 4 Heat Sheet | Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs
There are still plenty of questions to be answered during the last-ever session of the Pac-12 Championships tonight, but the Cal women have put themselves in great position to reclaim the conference crown after watching rival Stanford snatch it away the past two seasons.
The Bears head into the final night of competition with a triple-digit lead (964 total points) over Stanford (849.5) and USC (824).
SCORES AFTER DAY 3
- Cal – 964
- Stanford – 849.5
- USC – 824
- UCLA – 754
- Arizona State – 643.5
- Utah – 407.5
- Arizona – 395
- Washington State – 306.5
Saturday’s finals session will begin with the 1650 freestyle, followed by the 200 backstroke, 100 free, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, platform diving, and 400 free relay. Stay tuned for live updates below:
1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017 Art Adamson Invite
- Pac-12 Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017
- Meet Record: 15:40.17, Cierra Runge (Cal) – 2015
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 16:13.73
Top 8:
- Aurora Roghair (Stanford) – 15:46.35
- Deniz Ertan (Arizona State) – 15:58.40
- Alexa Reyna (Arizona State) – 16:14.45
- Marlene Kahler (USC) – 16:22.73
- Ashley Kolessar (UCLA) – 16:24.28
- Mira Szimcsak (Washington State) – 16:25.68
- Lauren Wille (Washington State) – 16:27.80
- Cameron Daniell (Utah) – 16:30.34
Stanford junior Aurora Roghair made her move on the back half, passing Arizona State sophomore Deniz Ertan at the 1,100-yard mark on her way to a 12-second victory in the 1650 free. With her winning time of 15:46.35, Roghair was more than six seconds faster tonight than her previous-best 15:52.83 from November. She also placed 2nd in the 500 free (3:46.32) behind Arizona State senior Lindsay Looney (4:35.05) on Thursday night.
Ertan faded toward the finish en route to a runner-up finish in 15:58.40, five seconds off her personal-best 15:53.23 from November. The Georgia Tech transfer won the ACC title in this event last year with a time of 15:55.77.
Ertan’s teammate, freshman Alexa Reyna, was also slower than her lifetime best from November (16:07.25), but her time of 16:14.45 was still good enough for 3rd place more than eight seconds ahead of USC junior Marlene Kahler.
200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin)– 2019 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 1:47.30, Kathleen Baker (Cal) – 2018
- Meet Record: 1:47.43, Claire Curzan (Stanford) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.34
Top 8:
100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 45.16, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 ACC Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 46.46, Torri Huske (Stanford) – 2023
- Meet Record: 46.35, Abbey Weitzeil – 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 48.37
Top 8:
200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC) – 2009
- Meet Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC) – 2009
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.68
Top 8:
200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh – 2024
- Pac-12 Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- Meet Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.92
Top 8:
PLATFORM DIVING – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 396.75, Haley Ishimatsu (USC) – 2013
- Pac-12 Record: 383.35, Delaney Schnell (Arizona) – 2021
- Meet Record: 383.35, Delaney Schnell (Arizona) – 2021
Top 8:
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 3:05.84, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 3:06.96, Cal – 2019
- Meet Record: 3:07.41, Cal – 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.10
How did Hazle get DQd in the 1650? Don’t tell me she sat on the lane line…