2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending champions: Stanford (2x)
- Live results
- Live video: Pac-12 Network
- Championship central
- Event schedule
- Preview: Fan guide
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
Cal heads into the final day of the last-ever Pac-12 Championships with a triple-digit lead as the Bears look to reclaim the conference crown after two meet wins in a row by rival Stanford.
USC also remains in the title hunt on Saturday, trailing Stanford by 25.5 points and Cal by 140.
This morning’s prelims schedule includes the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, and 200 butterfly. There will also be 10-meter platform diving and the slower heats of the 1650 free taking place this afternoon as well as the 400 free relay this evening.
SCORES AFTER DAY 3
- Cal – 964
- Stanford – 849.5
- USC – 824
- UCLA – 754
- Arizona State – 643.5
- Utah – 407.5
- Arizona – 395
- Washington State – 306.5
200 Backstroke – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin)– 2019 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 1:47.30, Kathleen Baker (Cal) – 2018
- Meet Record: 1:47.43, Claire Curzan (Stanford) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.34
Top 8:
- Isabelle Stadden (Cal) – 1:52.80
- Natalie Mannion (Stanford) – 1:52.80
- Rosie Murphy (UCLA) – 1:53.45
- Mia Motekaitis (Cal) – 1:53.99
- Macky Hodges (USC) – 1:54.41
- Norah Hay (Utah) – 1:55.42
- Summer Stanfield (Utah) – 1:56.27
- Kiana Swain (Washington State) – 1:56.52
Cal senior Isabelle Stadden tied for the top time in the 200 back prelims this morning (1:52.80) with Stanford sophomore Natalie Mannion.
Stadden is aiming to reclaim the Pac-12 crown in this event after placing 2nd last year behind meet record holder Claire Curzan. Her season best (1:49.21) is more than three seconds faster than Mannion’s (1:52.42).
UCLA sophomore Rosie Murphy continued her stellar week, qualifying 3rd in 1:53.45 after already placing 4th in the 400 IM (4:06.00) on Friday and 7th in the 200 IM (1:56.41) on Thursday.
Cal fifth-year Mia Motekaitis joined Stadden in the A-final tonight with a 4th-place effort in 1:53.99, just a couple hundredths off her season best.
USC’s Macky Hodges was the lone freshman in the top 8 with her 5th-place showing in 1:54.51, within a second her season-best 1:53.75.
Utah enjoyed its best performance in the pool so far with two A-finalists thanks to junior Norah Hay (1:55.42) and fifth-year Summer Stanfield (1:56.27). Washington State senior Kiana Swain dropped more than half a second off her lifetime best to snag the final qualifying spot in 1:56.52.
100 Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 45.16, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 ACC Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 46.46, Torri Huske (Stanford) – 2023
- Meet Record: 46.35, Abbey Weitzeil – 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 48.37
Top 8:
- Amy Tang (Stanford) – 48.05
- Eloise Riley (Cal) – 48.09
- Gigi Johnson (Stanford) – 48.24
- Vasilissa Buinaia (USC) – 48.27
- Minna Abraham (USC) – 48.29
- Claire Tuggle (USC) – 48.41
- Anicka Delgado (USC) – 48.42
- Kayla Wilson (Stanford) – 48.73
200 Breaststroke – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC) – 2009
- Meet Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC) – 2009
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.68
Top 8:
200 Butterfly – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh – 2024
- Pac-12 Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- Meet Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.92
Top 8:
Go UTES and BEARS