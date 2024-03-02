2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal heads into the final day of the last-ever Pac-12 Championships with a triple-digit lead as the Bears look to reclaim the conference crown after two meet wins in a row by rival Stanford.

USC also remains in the title hunt on Saturday, trailing Stanford by 25.5 points and Cal by 140.

This morning’s prelims schedule includes the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, and 200 butterfly. There will also be 10-meter platform diving and the slower heats of the 1650 free taking place this afternoon as well as the 400 free relay this evening.

SCORES AFTER DAY 3

Cal – 964 Stanford – 849.5 USC – 824 UCLA – 754 Arizona State – 643.5 Utah – 407.5 Arizona – 395 Washington State – 306.5

200 Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin)– 2019 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:47.30, Kathleen Baker (Cal) – 2018

Meet Record: 1:47.43, Claire Curzan (Stanford) – 2023

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.34

Cal senior Isabelle Stadden tied for the top time in the 200 back prelims this morning (1:52.80) with Stanford sophomore Natalie Mannion.

Stadden is aiming to reclaim the Pac-12 crown in this event after placing 2nd last year behind meet record holder Claire Curzan. Her season best (1:49.21) is more than three seconds faster than Mannion’s (1:52.42).

UCLA sophomore Rosie Murphy continued her stellar week, qualifying 3rd in 1:53.45 after already placing 4th in the 400 IM (4:06.00) on Friday and 7th in the 200 IM (1:56.41) on Thursday.

Cal fifth-year Mia Motekaitis joined Stadden in the A-final tonight with a 4th-place effort in 1:53.99, just a couple hundredths off her season best.

USC’s Macky Hodges was the lone freshman in the top 8 with her 5th-place showing in 1:54.51, within a second her season-best 1:53.75.

Utah enjoyed its best performance in the pool so far with two A-finalists thanks to junior Norah Hay (1:55.42) and fifth-year Summer Stanfield (1:56.27). Washington State senior Kiana Swain dropped more than half a second off her lifetime best to snag the final qualifying spot in 1:56.52.

100 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 45.16, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 ACC Championships

Pac-12 Record: 46.46, Torri Huske (Stanford) – 2023

Meet Record: 46.35, Abbey Weitzeil – 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 48.37

Amy Tang (Stanford) – 48.05 Eloise Riley (Cal) – 48.09 Gigi Johnson (Stanford) – 48.24 Vasilissa Buinaia (USC) – 48.27 Minna Abraham (USC) – 48.29 Claire Tuggle (USC) – 48.41 Anicka Delgado (USC) – 48.42 Kayla Wilson (Stanford) – 48.73

200 Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC) – 2009

Meet Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC) – 2009

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.68

200 Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh – 2024

Pac-12 Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Meet Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.92

