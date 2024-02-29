Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 2

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

The 2024 Women’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships — the last ever in conference history — kick off on Wednesday night at the Weyerhaeuser Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington.

The USC women enter this year’s meet owning 10 of the 18 top-seeded times in the Pac-12 as they seek their first conference title since 2016. Three-time defending champion Stanford is without Torri Huske and Claire Curzan, but the Cardinal should still vie for another Pac-12 crown along with Cal.

200 MEDLEY RELAY

  • NCAA record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships
  • Pac-12 record: 1:33.11, Stanford – 2018
  • Meet record: 1:34.13, Cal – 2018
  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:36.24
  • Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:36.96

Top 8:

  1. Cal – 1:33.89
  2. USC – 1:34.52
  3. Stanford – 1:35.67
  4. Arizona – 1:36.90
  5. Arizona State – 1:37.50
  6. UCLA – 1:37.68
  7. Washington State – 1:39.79
  8. Utah – 1:40.30

 

800 FREESTYLE RELAY

  • NCAA record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships
  • Pac-12 record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017
  • Meet record: 6:49.42, Stanford – 2017
  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 7:00.86
  • Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 7:05.59

Top 8:

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bezerkeley
2 minutes ago

Never underestimate the bears!

0
0
Reply
Eli
4 minutes ago

Super impressed by Cal’s relay! Kragh’s split in particular

2
0
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!