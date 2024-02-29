2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

The 2024 Women’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships — the last ever in conference history — kick off on Wednesday night at the Weyerhaeuser Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington.

The USC women enter this year’s meet owning 10 of the 18 top-seeded times in the Pac-12 as they seek their first conference title since 2016. Three-time defending champion Stanford is without Torri Huske and Claire Curzan, but the Cardinal should still vie for another Pac-12 crown along with Cal.

200 MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 record: 1:33.11, Stanford – 2018

Meet record: 1:34.13, Cal – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:36.24

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:36.96

Top 8:

Cal – 1:33.89 USC – 1:34.52 Stanford – 1:35.67 Arizona – 1:36.90 Arizona State – 1:37.50 UCLA – 1:37.68 Washington State – 1:39.79 Utah – 1:40.30

800 FREESTYLE RELAY

NCAA record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017

Meet record: 6:49.42, Stanford – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 7:00.86

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 7:05.59

Top 8: