2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending champions: Stanford (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: Pac-12 Network
- Championship Central
- Preview: Fan Guide
- Women swimming & diving teams: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State
The 2024 Women’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships — the last ever in conference history — kick off on Wednesday night at the Weyerhaeuser Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington.
The USC women enter this year’s meet owning 10 of the 18 top-seeded times in the Pac-12 as they seek their first conference title since 2016. Three-time defending champion Stanford is without Torri Huske and Claire Curzan, but the Cardinal should still vie for another Pac-12 crown along with Cal.
200 MEDLEY RELAY
- NCAA record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 record: 1:33.11, Stanford – 2018
- Meet record: 1:34.13, Cal – 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:36.24
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:36.96
Top 8:
- Cal – 1:33.89
- USC – 1:34.52
- Stanford – 1:35.67
- Arizona – 1:36.90
- Arizona State – 1:37.50
- UCLA – 1:37.68
- Washington State – 1:39.79
- Utah – 1:40.30
800 FREESTYLE RELAY
- NCAA record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017
- Meet record: 6:49.42, Stanford – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 7:00.86
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 7:05.59
Top 8:
Never underestimate the bears!
Super impressed by Cal’s relay! Kragh’s split in particular