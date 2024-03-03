Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

by Riley Overend

March 02nd, 2024

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Heat Sheet

If you’re unfamiliar with our up/downs, here’s a quick explanation:

  • “Up” = number of ‘A’ finalists for each team
  • “Mid” = number of ‘B’ finalists for each team
  • “Down” = number of ‘C’ finalists for each team

They’re presented in the format “up/mid/down”, which, for example, if a team had 2 ‘A’ finalists, 1 ‘B’ finalist, and 3 ‘C’ finalists in an event would be represented as “2/1/3.”

Before we get into the data from this morning’s prelims session, let’s quickly remind ourselves of the team scores heading into tonight’s finals session.

SCORES AFTER DAY 3

  1. Cal – 964
  2. Stanford – 849.5
  3. USC – 824
  4. UCLA – 754
  5. Arizona State – 643.5
  6. Utah – 407.5
  7. Arizona – 395
  8. Washington State – 306.5

Cal heads into the final night of competition with a triple-digit lead (964 total points) over Stanford (849.5) and USC (824).

DAY 4 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS

ALL 200 BACK 100 FREE 200 BREAST 200 FLY
USC 6/5/2 1/2/1 4/1/0 1/1/1 0/1/0
UCLA 3/7/5 1/2/0 0/2/1 2/1/1 0/2/3
Arizona State 1/10/1 0/3/0 0/2/0 0/2/0 1/3/1
Arizona 1/1/7 0/1/1 0/0/1 0/0/3 1/0/2
Stanford 8/3/3 1/0/1 3/1/2 1/2/0 3/0/0
California 8/5/6 2/0/2 1/2/3 3/1/0 2/2/1
Washington St. 3/0/6 1/0/3 0/0/1 1/0/1 1/0/1
Utah 3/1/2 2/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 1/0/1

Cal and Stanford are tied with the most A-finalists tonight at eight apiece. USC isn’t far behind with six A-finalists while UCLA, Washington State, and Utah boast three each.

SCORED DAY 4 PRELIMS BY EVENT

CALIFORNIA STANFORD USC UCLA ARIZONA STATE ARIZONA WASHINGTON ST. UTAH
200 Back 79 39 59 53 47 18 33 47
100 Free 73 108 109 37 32 2 1 0
200 Breast 95 63 44 67 20 8 31 14
200 Fly 84 77 16 41 79 37 24 0

It’s important to note that these calculations do not take into account the 1650 freestyle, 10-meter platform diving, or the 400 free relay at the end of the session. USC comes into tonight’s 400 free relay as the favorite after placing four swimmers in the A-final of the 100 free this morning.

The Trojans will need another clutch relay performance and some diving success tonight in order to hold off Stanford in the battle for 2nd place. USC and Stanford should both cut into Cal’s lead during the 100 free, but the Bears are expected to hit back during the 200 breast and 200 fly.

SCORED DAY 4 PRELIMS TOTAL

WOMEN
1. California: 331
2. Stanford: 287
3. USC: 228
4. UCLA: 198
5. Arizona State: 178
6. Washington St.: 89
7. Arizona: 65
8. Utah: 61

Finally, let’s take a look at this morning’s scored prelims added into the actual scores from last night, which will give us an idea of what the scores will look like after tonight based on where things stand now.

SCORED DAY 4 PRELIMS + DAY 3 ACTUAL

  1. Cal – 1,295
  2. Stanford – 1,136.5
  3. USC – 1,052
  4. UCLA – 952
  5. Arizona State – 821.5
  6. Utah – 468.5
  7. Arizona – 460
  8. Washington State – 395.5

There are still plenty of questions to be answered during the last finals session tonight, but the Cal women have put themselves in great position to reclaim the last-ever Pac-12 title after watching rival Stanford snatch it away the past two years.

