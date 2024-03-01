2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third day of the last-ever Pac-12 Championships has arrived with prelims of the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke on Friday’s schedule.

USC (401 points) and two-time defending champion Stanford (398) battled back from the bottom of the standings after relay disqualifications on the first night, pulling within 100 points of Cal (479) on Thursday night. Arizona State (357) and UCLA (349) aren’t far behind, either.

SCORES AFTER DAY 2

Cal – 479 USC – 401 Stanford – 398 Arizona State – 357 UCLA – 349 Utah – 245 Washington State – 166 Arizona – 163

We could see some records potentially go down in the 100 breast today if USC senior Kaitlyn Dobler is in peak form. She owns the Pac-12 record at 55.73 and the meet record at 57.10, and she has already been as fast as 56.99 this season.

Keep an eye out for fun battles in the 400 IM between Stanford up-and-comers Lucy Bell (4:03.25) and Caroline Bricker (4:03.49) as well as in the 100 back between Cal senior Isabelle Stadden (50.26) and USC senior Caroline Famous (50.78). Famous is tackling a tough double today as the No. 4 seed in the 100 fly and the No. 2 seed in the 100 back.

400 IM – Prelims

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Pac-12 Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Meet Record: 3:56.53, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.36

Top 8:

100 Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA Record: 48.25, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

Pac-12 Record: 48.96, Torri Huske (Stanford) – 2022

Meet Record: 49.27, Torri Huske (Stanford) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20

Top 8:

200 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015

Pac-12 Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015

Meet Record: 1:40.37, Simone Manuel (Stanford) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.31

Top 8:

100 Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Pac-12 Record: 56.93, Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 2022

(USC) – 2022 Meet Record: 57.10, Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 2023

(USC) – 2023 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 59.73

Top 8:

100 Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023

Pac-12 Record: 49.23, Regan Smith (Stanford) – 2023

Meet Record: 49.46, Claire Curzan (Stanford) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.36

Top 8:

3M Diving – Prelims

NCAA Record: 43775, Christina Loukas (Indiana) – 2009

Pac-12 Record: 420.90, Cassidy Krug (Stanford) – 2007

Meet Record: 387.75, Blythe Hartley (USC) – 2006

Top 8: