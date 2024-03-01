2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending champions: Stanford (2x)
- Live results
- Live video: Pac-12 Network
- Championship central
- Event schedule
- Preview: Fan guide
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
The third day of the last-ever Pac-12 Championships has arrived with prelims of the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke on Friday’s schedule.
USC (401 points) and two-time defending champion Stanford (398) battled back from the bottom of the standings after relay disqualifications on the first night, pulling within 100 points of Cal (479) on Thursday night. Arizona State (357) and UCLA (349) aren’t far behind, either.
SCORES AFTER DAY 2
- Cal – 479
- USC – 401
- Stanford – 398
- Arizona State – 357
- UCLA – 349
- Utah – 245
- Washington State – 166
- Arizona – 163
We could see some records potentially go down in the 100 breast today if USC senior Kaitlyn Dobler is in peak form. She owns the Pac-12 record at 55.73 and the meet record at 57.10, and she has already been as fast as 56.99 this season.
Keep an eye out for fun battles in the 400 IM between Stanford up-and-comers Lucy Bell (4:03.25) and Caroline Bricker (4:03.49) as well as in the 100 back between Cal senior Isabelle Stadden (50.26) and USC senior Caroline Famous (50.78). Famous is tackling a tough double today as the No. 4 seed in the 100 fly and the No. 2 seed in the 100 back.
400 IM – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- Pac-12 Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- Meet Record: 3:56.53, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.36
Top 8:
100 Butterfly – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 48.25, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- Pac-12 Record: 48.96, Torri Huske (Stanford) – 2022
- Meet Record: 49.27, Torri Huske (Stanford) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20
Top 8:
200 Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015
- Pac-12 Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015
- Meet Record: 1:40.37, Simone Manuel (Stanford) – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.31
Top 8:
100 Breaststroke – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- Pac-12 Record: 56.93, Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 2022
- Meet Record: 57.10, Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 59.73
Top 8:
100 Backstroke – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023
- Pac-12 Record: 49.23, Regan Smith (Stanford) – 2023
- Meet Record: 49.46, Claire Curzan (Stanford) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.36
Top 8:
3M Diving – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 43775, Christina Loukas (Indiana) – 2009
- Pac-12 Record: 420.90, Cassidy Krug (Stanford) – 2007
- Meet Record: 387.75, Blythe Hartley (USC) – 2006
Top 8:
Weird that Tuggle is doing the 4 IM and not the 2 free
We will not let Cal forget about Teri McKeever until they hold her accountable.