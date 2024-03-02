2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

Stanford has the most A-finalists on Friday night, but a bevy of B-finalists has Cal poised to extend its lead during a busy third finals session featuring five individual events in the pool: the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke.

After a 30-minute break, tonight’s session will conclude with the 3-meter diving and 400 medley relay finals.

SCORES AFTER DAY 2

Cal – 479 USC – 401 Stanford – 398 Arizona State – 357 UCLA – 349 Utah – 245 Washington State – 166 Arizona – 163

Stay tuned for live updates below:

400 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Pac-12 Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Meet Record: 3:56.53, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.36

Top 8:

100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 48.25, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

Pac-12 Record: 48.96, Torri Huske (Stanford) – 2022

Meet Record: 49.27, Torri Huske (Stanford) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20

Top 8:

200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015

Pac-12 Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015

Meet Record: 1:40.37, Simone Manuel (Stanford) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.31

Top 8:

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Pac-12 Record: 56.93, Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 2022

(USC) – 2022 Meet Record: 57.10, Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 2023

(USC) – 2023 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 59.73

Top 8:

100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023

Pac-12 Record: 49.23, Regan Smith (Stanford) – 2023

Meet Record: 49.46, Claire Curzan (Stanford) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.36

Top 8:

3M DIVING – FINAL

NCAA Record: 43775, Christina Loukas (Indiana) – 2009

Pac-12 Record: 420.90, Cassidy Krug (Stanford) – 2007

Meet Record: 387.75, Blythe Hartley (USC) – 2006

Top 8:

400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL