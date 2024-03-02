2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending champions: Stanford (2x)
Stanford has the most A-finalists on Friday night, but a bevy of B-finalists has Cal poised to extend its lead during a busy third finals session featuring five individual events in the pool: the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke.
After a 30-minute break, tonight’s session will conclude with the 3-meter diving and 400 medley relay finals.
SCORES AFTER DAY 2
- Cal – 479
- USC – 401
- Stanford – 398
- Arizona State – 357
- UCLA – 349
- Utah – 245
- Washington State – 166
- Arizona – 163
Stay tuned for live updates below:
400 IM – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- Pac-12 Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- Meet Record: 3:56.53, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.36
Top 8:
100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 48.25, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- Pac-12 Record: 48.96, Torri Huske (Stanford) – 2022
- Meet Record: 49.27, Torri Huske (Stanford) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20
Top 8:
200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015
- Pac-12 Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015
- Meet Record: 1:40.37, Simone Manuel (Stanford) – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.31
Top 8:
100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- Pac-12 Record: 56.93, Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 2022
- Meet Record: 57.10, Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 59.73
Top 8:
100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023
- Pac-12 Record: 49.23, Regan Smith (Stanford) – 2023
- Meet Record: 49.46, Claire Curzan (Stanford) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.36
Top 8:
3M DIVING – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 43775, Christina Loukas (Indiana) – 2009
- Pac-12 Record: 420.90, Cassidy Krug (Stanford) – 2007
- Meet Record: 387.75, Blythe Hartley (USC) – 2006
Top 8:
400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia – 2023
- Pac-12 Record: 3:25.09, Stanford – 2018
- Meet Record: 3:25.15, Stanford – 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.38
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 3:32.90
always rough to watch usc conference times vs random usc invite times… the lea taper is not for everyone
I expect the team race to tighten up tonight, esp after diving is factored in.
Looking forward to lots of PBs and A cuts!