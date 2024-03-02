Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

Stanford has the most A-finalists on Friday night, but a bevy of B-finalists has Cal poised to extend its lead during a busy third finals session featuring five individual events in the pool: the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke.

After a 30-minute break, tonight’s session will conclude with the 3-meter diving and 400 medley relay finals.

SCORES AFTER DAY 2

  1. Cal – 479
  2. USC – 401
  3. Stanford – 398
  4. Arizona State – 357
  5. UCLA – 349
  6. Utah – 245
  7. Washington State – 166
  8. Arizona – 163

Stay tuned for live updates below:

400 IM – FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
  • Pac-12 Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
  • Meet Record: 3:56.53, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2018
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.36

Top 8:

100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 48.25, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
  • Pac-12 Record: 48.96, Torri Huske (Stanford) – 2022
  • Meet Record: 49.27, Torri Huske (Stanford) – 2023
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20

Top 8:

200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015
  • Pac-12 Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015
  • Meet Record: 1:40.37, Simone Manuel (Stanford) – 2017
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.31

Top 8:

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
  • Pac-12 Record: 56.93, Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 2022
  • Meet Record: 57.10, Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 2023
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 59.73

Top 8:

100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023
  • Pac-12 Record: 49.23, Regan Smith (Stanford) – 2023
  • Meet Record: 49.46, Claire Curzan (Stanford) – 2023
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.36

Top 8:

3M DIVING – FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 43775, Christina Loukas (Indiana) – 2009
  • Pac-12 Record: 420.90, Cassidy Krug (Stanford) – 2007
  • Meet Record: 387.75, Blythe Hartley (USC) – 2006

Top 8:

400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia – 2023
  • Pac-12 Record: 3:25.09, Stanford – 2018
  • Meet Record: 3:25.15, Stanford – 2018
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.38
  • 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 3:32.90

In This Story

gamer
4 seconds ago

always rough to watch usc conference times vs random usc invite times… the lea taper is not for everyone

Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
34 seconds ago

I expect the team race to tighten up tonight, esp after diving is factored in.
Looking forward to lots of PBs and A cuts!

