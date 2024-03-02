2024 Big East Championships: Georgetown Men Lead Xavier By Over 40 Points

2024 BIG EAST SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S RECAP

The Villanova women extended their lead on night 3 although UConn picked up a lot of points on the 3 meter diving. As there is not a diving event tomorrow, Villanova will look to extend their lead.

Arabella Lee kicked off the night with a win for Villanova as she won the 100 fly in a 53.31, a big best time. That set a new school record. Lee was notably 6th last year in the event in a 54.99. Xavier’s Erin Ritz was the only other swimmer under the 54 second mark as she touched in a 53.52.

After leading the team’s 800 free relay to a win on night 1, Molly Benson of Villanova got to the wall first in a 1:48.08. Although the senior was slightly faster on her night 1 lead off split, Benson got the job done with a win.

The UConn won had a big finish to the night. First, Maggie Donlevy won the 100 back in a 53.21. Donlevy notably won the B final of the event last year in a 55.16 so she has dropped almost two seconds over the last year. Donlevy upset defending champion Audrey Pastorek of Villanova who was 2nd in a 53.82.

The UConn women continued their momentum going 2-3-4-5-6 in the 3 meter diving. Villanova went 7-8 which allowed UConn to bring in big points.

The 400 medley relay closed the night. UConn’s relay of Donlevy, Angela Gambardella, Ella Epes, and Claire Lippert touched in a 3:40.88. Originally, the live results link showed Xavier as the winning team but the team has since been disqualified. The team’s butterfly leg is listed as leaving 0.03 seconds early.

Erin Hood of Georgetown defended her title in the 400 IM as she won in a 4:16.56. Villanova freshman Meghan Tiernan challenged Hood as Tiernan touched in a 4:17.29.

After transferring from Navy halfway through last year, Xavier’s Jordyn Libler earned a win in the 100 breast touching in a 1:01.26 to set a new school record. Libler notably split a 1:00.88 on the team’s relay that was ultimately disqualified.

Villanova University 1079 University of Connecticut 1021.5 Georgetown University 803.5 Xavier University 674.5 Seton Hall University 659 Butler University 375.5 Providence College 279

MEN’S RECAP

After winning the 500 free on night 2, Georgetown’s Jack Januario won the 400 IM in a 3:48.48. Januario notably won the title in 2022 in a 3:49.03 but was 6th last year in a 3:55.79.

John McEachern of Georgetown led the way in the 100 back as he won in a 48.75, earning his first win in the event as he was 2nd in the event a year ago. Georgetown had four A finalists in the event to pick up big points.

The Xavier men had a big night three. First, Kyle Hudson led a 1-2 finish with teammate Luke Peterson in the 200 free. Hudson touched in a 1:37.20 while Peterson touched in a 1:37.68. Both times marked personal bests.

Earning a breaststroke sweep for Xavier was Ethan Saunders who won in a 53.69 as the only swimmer under 54 seconds. That earned his third straight Big East title. Georgetown had a 2-3-5 finish in the event.

Saunders and Hudson helped the team to a win in the 400 medley relay. The team of Matt Adanin, Saunders, Aiden Leamer, and Hudson touched in a 3:13.94. They finished over a second ahead of 2nd place team Seton Hall (3:15.26).

Seton Hall had an individual win on the night as Michael Klimaszewski won the 100 fly in a 46.47. That was a new personal best as his previous best was a 46.82 from this meet a year ago. Leamer of Xavier was 2nd in a 47.67.