2024 Big East Champs: Xavier Men Sweep Relays On Night 1, UConn Diving Helps Lead Women

2024 BIG EAST SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 28 – March 2, 2024

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Ind.

SCY (25 yards)

Defending Champions: Women: Villanova (10x) Men: Georgetown (2x)

Championship Central

Teams: Butler (women), Georgetown, Providence, Seton Hall, UConn (women), Villanova, Xavier

Live Results

Men’s Recap

The Xavier men led from the start as Gage Hannewyk was 0.01 ahead of Georgetown after the backstroke split. The relay of Hannewyk, Ethan Saunders, Aiden Leamer, and CJ Sorensen won in a 1:27.23. The race for second close as Georgetown, Seton Hall, and Providence were all separated by less than a second.

Xavier won the 800 free relay by over three seconds. The relay of Kyle Hudson, Luke Peterson, Ryan Knipp, and Nathan Wall swam to a 6:32.72 ahead of Georgetown who touched in a 6:35.76. All of Xavier’s men split under the 1:39 mark. Georgetown’s second leg of Jack Januario had the fastest split of the field with a 1:37.20.

Xavier University 80 Georgetown University 68 Seton Hall University 62 Villanova University 60 Providence College 58

Women’s Recap

The Xavier and Villanova women each won a relay on night 1 but diving currently plays a huge factor into the scoring as the women’s 1 meter diving took place tonight as well. UConn had four spots in the A final while Villanova had 1 and Xavier had 0 so Connecticut holds the lead heading into day 2.

Xavier and Villanova first battled it out in the 200 medley relay. Audrey Pastorek of Villanova gave the team the lead during the backstroke leg but a 27.99 split from Xavier’s Jordyn Libler put Xavier in front. Villanova held a 0.01 second lead with the freestyle leg left but a but split from Xavier’s Olivia Oyster pulled the team in front. Xavier’s relay of Reese Turner, Libler, Erin Ritz, and Oyster won a 1:39.95. Villanova touched in a 1:40.60.

The 800 free relay was a more decisive victory. Molly Benson of Villanova had a huge lead off splitting a 1:46.82, the fastest split of the night. Villanova held the lead the whole race as all four swimmers split under 1:50. Xavier challenged the team at the end as Clara Keiser split a 1:47.54 on the anchor leg but they came up just short. Villanova won in a 7:15.39 while Xavier was 2nd in a 7:16.03.