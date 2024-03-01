2024 Big East Champs: Georgetown Men, Villanova Women Take Over Leads

2024 BIG EAST SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 28 – March 2, 2024

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Ind.

SCY (25 yards)

Defending Champions: Women: Villanova (10x) Men: Georgetown (2x)

Teams: Butler (women), Georgetown, Providence, Seton Hall, UConn (women), Villanova, Xavier

Day 1 Recap

WOMEN’S RECAP

The UConn women had a big lead, aided by diving, after night 1 but Villanova took over by the end of night 2. Villanova senior Audrey Pastorek won the 200 IM in a 1:59.20 and was the only swimmer under the 2-minute mark. That was her first time under the 2:00 mark as her previous best was a 2:00.18 that she swam to win the event a year ago. Georgetown notably had three A finalists and went 2-3 in the event.

Villanova also picked up a win in the 200 free relay as they battled it out with Xavier. Xavier’s Olivia Oyster led off in a 22.88 to lead at the first exchange but Villanova led the rest of the race. Villanova’s relay of Carlota Colomer, Lainey Quinones, Molly Benson, and Lauryn Johnson won in a 1:32.36 as Xavier touched in a 1:32.38.

Oyster of Xavier picked up an individual win on the night as she won the 50 free in a 22.61, winning by over three-tenths. Oyster had never been under 23.00 prior to today. Villanova freshman Colomer was 2nd in a 22.99.

After finishing 2nd in the 500 free last year and winning the 1650 free, Allie Waggoner of Seton Hall won the 500 free on night one in a 4:47.52 to win by a second and a half ahead of Villanova’s Molly Benson (4:49.22).

Villanova University 503 University of Connecticut 486.5 Georgetown University 412.5 Xavier University 349.5 Seton Hall University 344 Butler University 222.5 Providence College 133

MEN’S RECAP

The Xavier men came into the night with a lead but Georgetown took over by 41 points by the end of the night. Jack Januario of Georgetown kicked off the night with a win in the 500 free touching in a 4:22.43. Januario and 2nd place finisher Sean Vizzard of Seton Hall (4:23.01) used a strong final 100 to pass Villanova’s Charlie Hinckley who had a lead most of the race.

Xavier had a strong showing in the 200 IM with four ‘A’ finalists but Villnova’s Nolan Danus earned the win in a 1:46.87 to win by over a second. Danus was 5th in the event last year in a best time of a 1:48.20.

Like the 200 IM, Xavier had four men in the 50 free A final but it was Providence’s Will Layden who earned the win as he touched in a 19.66 setting a new school record. Layden was the only swimmer under the 20-second mark.

After placing four in the ‘A’ final of the 50 free, the Xavier men teamed up to win the 200 free relay in a 1:20.10. The team consisted of CJ Sorensen, Ethan Saunders, Matt Adanin, and Gage Hannewyk. Providence was 2nd in a 1:20.85 as Layden had a huge 19.15 anchor split to pass Georgetown, Seton Hall, and Villanova on the final 50.

Georgetown picked up key points on the men’s 3 meter diving with five ‘A’ finalists. Out of the 10 total divers, five were for Georgetown, three were for Seton Hall, and two for Villanova.