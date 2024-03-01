2024 Big East Champs: Georgetown Men, Villanova Women Take Over Leads

2024 BIG EAST SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 28 – March 2, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Ind.
- SCY (25 yards)
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Villanova (10x)
- Men: Georgetown (2x)
- Teams: Butler (women), Georgetown, Providence, Seton Hall, UConn (women), Villanova, Xavier
- Day 1 Recap
WOMEN’S RECAP
The UConn women had a big lead, aided by diving, after night 1 but Villanova took over by the end of night 2. Villanova senior Audrey Pastorek won the 200 IM in a 1:59.20 and was the only swimmer under the 2-minute mark. That was her first time under the 2:00 mark as her previous best was a 2:00.18 that she swam to win the event a year ago. Georgetown notably had three A finalists and went 2-3 in the event.
Villanova also picked up a win in the 200 free relay as they battled it out with Xavier. Xavier’s Olivia Oyster led off in a 22.88 to lead at the first exchange but Villanova led the rest of the race. Villanova’s relay of Carlota Colomer, Lainey Quinones, Molly Benson, and Lauryn Johnson won in a 1:32.36 as Xavier touched in a 1:32.38.
Oyster of Xavier picked up an individual win on the night as she won the 50 free in a 22.61, winning by over three-tenths. Oyster had never been under 23.00 prior to today. Villanova freshman Colomer was 2nd in a 22.99.
After finishing 2nd in the 500 free last year and winning the 1650 free, Allie Waggoner of Seton Hall won the 500 free on night one in a 4:47.52 to win by a second and a half ahead of Villanova’s Molly Benson (4:49.22).
- Villanova University 503
- University of Connecticut 486.5
- Georgetown University 412.5
- Xavier University 349.5
- Seton Hall University 344
- Butler University 222.5
- Providence College 133
MEN’S RECAP
The Xavier men came into the night with a lead but Georgetown took over by 41 points by the end of the night. Jack Januario of Georgetown kicked off the night with a win in the 500 free touching in a 4:22.43. Januario and 2nd place finisher Sean Vizzard of Seton Hall (4:23.01) used a strong final 100 to pass Villanova’s Charlie Hinckley who had a lead most of the race.
Xavier had a strong showing in the 200 IM with four ‘A’ finalists but Villnova’s Nolan Danus earned the win in a 1:46.87 to win by over a second. Danus was 5th in the event last year in a best time of a 1:48.20.
Like the 200 IM, Xavier had four men in the 50 free A final but it was Providence’s Will Layden who earned the win as he touched in a 19.66 setting a new school record. Layden was the only swimmer under the 20-second mark.
After placing four in the ‘A’ final of the 50 free, the Xavier men teamed up to win the 200 free relay in a 1:20.10. The team consisted of CJ Sorensen, Ethan Saunders, Matt Adanin, and Gage Hannewyk. Providence was 2nd in a 1:20.85 as Layden had a huge 19.15 anchor split to pass Georgetown, Seton Hall, and Villanova on the final 50.
Georgetown picked up key points on the men’s 3 meter diving with five ‘A’ finalists. Out of the 10 total divers, five were for Georgetown, three were for Seton Hall, and two for Villanova.
- Georgetown University 304
- Xavier University 263
- Seton Hall University 210
- Villanova University 192
- Providence College 122