Katie Ledecky Is Entered at the Florida Swimming Senior Champs in Yards Instead of Pro Swim

2024 Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships

7-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky isn’t entered at next week’s Pro Swim Series meet in Westmont, Illinois, where most of her University of Florida post-grad teammates (Caeleb Dressel, Kieran Smith, Bobby Finke, Natalie Hinds) will be racing.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean that she won’t be swimming.

The 26-year-old Ledecky is entered in one event at the 2024 Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships, the 1650 yard free, on Saturday evening, where she’s the top seed by almost two minutes.

This meet, which is dominated by high school aged swimmers, like Bolles 16-year-old Andy Kravchenko (43.66 in the 100 free), Lillian Nesty (49.38 in the 100 free), and Ethan Ekk (1:35.85 in the 200 free).

But a few of the Florida post-grads usually mix in to the field, and for the second-straight year that includes Ledecky.

Last year, she swam a new personal best, American Record, and US Open Record in the 1650 free, swimming 15:01.41. That too was her only swim of that meet, though last year that swim was done a week after swimming at the long course Westmont Pro Swim.

This year, the yards race will be her only early-March swim it appears.

A few other Florida alumni post-grads will be at the meet. 26-year-old Grant Sanders is the top seed in the 200 breaststroke in 1:56.64, 200 IM in 1:45.78; and 200 fly in 1:47.77; 23-year-old Mabel Zavaros is the top seed in the 400 IM (4:04.08), 500 free (4:39.28), and 200 back (1:53.14).

There’s still no guarantees that the Florida Senior Champs psych sheets, which are labeled as “preliminary,” are fully accurate: Bobby Finke is entered in both the Florida Senior Championships and the Pro Swim Series in Westmont, which are the same weekend.

 

Boknows34
6 seconds ago

"The top seed by almost two minutes."

Swimfan27
21 minutes ago

PLEASE break 15:00

jeff
23 minutes ago

I forgot she broke the US open record last year

Pescatarian
24 minutes ago

Working on her speed!

Swimswam follower
24 minutes ago

I believe and hope the 15 minute barrier for a female will happen Saturday night.

Beginner Swimmer at 25
29 minutes ago

retirement announcement incoming 😭😭😭

CADWALLADER GANG
Reply to  Beginner Swimmer at 25
4 minutes ago

girl she signed a five year contract with athleta… i don't think that's happening

PFA
35 minutes ago

Sub 15?

