Katie Ledecky Swims 15:01.41 1650-Yard Free To Break U.S. Open And American Record

Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 21

March 12th, 2023 National, News

2023 Florida Swimming Sprint Senior Champs

  • March 9 to 12, 2023
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida
  • Full Results Under “2023 Florida Swimming Spring Senior Champs” on MeetMobile

The women’s 1650 free race at NCAAs later this week is going to look real slow, because Katie Ledecky just went a 15:01.41 in the event to break the US Open and American record at the 2023 Florida Swimming Sprint Senior Champs. Ledecky broke her own record time of 15:03.31, which set in November 2017 at the Art Adamson Invite when she was still swimming collegiately for Stanford.

Ledecky finished her race over a minute ahead of Florida swimmer Caroline Pennington, who finished in second with a time of 16:08.78. Keep in mind, Pennington is the 2022 Pac-12 champion in the 1650 free and her time would have qualified for NCAAs this year, and she still lost to Ledecky by a minute and seven seconds.

Now, Ledecky holds seven of the top times in the history of the 1650 free and is over 22 seconds faster than Erica Sullivan, who is the second-fastest performance of all-time in the event and holds a personal best of 15:23.81.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 1650-Yard Free

  1. Katie Ledecky, Gator Swim Club — 15:01.41 (2023)
  2. Katie Ledecky, Stanford — 15:03.31 (2017)
  3. Katie Ledecky, Stanford — 15:03.92 (2016)
  4. Katie Ledecky, Stanford — 15:07.57 (2018)
  5. Katie Ledecky, Stanford — 15:07.70 (2017)
  6. Katie Ledecky, Nation’s Capital Swim Club — 15:13.30 (2014)
  7. Katie Ledecky, Nation’s Capital Swim Club — 15:15.17 (2013)
  8. Erica Sullivan, Sandpipers of Nevada — 15:23.81 (2019)

Notably, Ledecky opened her first 1000 in a time of 9:02.82, which would be the second-fastest 1000 free performance of all time behind the US Open and American record time of 8:59.65 she clocked back in 2015. She was also out in 4:29.69 at the 500-yard mark, which would also make her the fifth-fastest performer in the history of the 500 free had she not already been the US open record holder in the event. You can look at her splits for the entire race down below.

Splits:

Katie Ledecky, 2023 Florida Swimming Spring Senior Champs
50y 25.25
100y 26.82 (52.07)
150y 27.19
200y 27.20 (54.39)
250y 27.01
300y 27.13 (54.14)
350y 27.31
400y 27.32 (54.63)
450y 27.22
500y 27.24 (54.46)
550y 27.27
600y 27.06 (54.33)
650y 27.13
700y 27.21 (54.34)
750y 27.34
800y 27.29 (54.63)
850y 27.54
900y 27.41 (54.95)
950y 27.33
1000y 27.55 (54.88)
1050y 27.50
1100y 27.61 (55.11)
1150y 27.79
1200y 27.54 (55.33)
1250y 27.77
1300y 27.74 (55.51)
1350y 27.66
1400y 27.82 (55.48)
1450y 28.04
1500y 27.82 (55.86)
1550y 27.72
1600y 27.36 (55.08)
1650y 26.22
T0tal 15:01.41

Becky D
2 minutes ago

Nit pick: Katie’s time today was faster, but she did not “break” the NCAA record, because she is not a NCAA swimmer.

Yanyan Li
Author
Reply to  Becky D
1 minute ago

I meant American record, sorry!

Becky D
Reply to  Yanyan Li
1 second ago

Thanks!

Philip Johnson
2 minutes ago

I thought she was washed after Paris, I guess those people were wrong.

Willy
4 minutes ago

Bruh that’s craaazy🔥

Calvin
22 minutes ago

Her improvement at her age is just crazy. We just need to enjoy the crazy times she’s swimming and hope she’s at her best by the time 2024 comes.

HOO love
40 minutes ago

LET’S GOOOOO! Excited to watch her light it up in Paris🔥

Sherry Smit
44 minutes ago

9:02 in the 1000?! If she touches and it was only a thousand, she’s 8:56 easily

thezwimmer
Reply to  Sherry Smit
9 minutes ago

Your math is not adding up…are you saying she would be 21 on her last 50?

Buttafly
53 minutes ago

Wasn’t expecting an AR, figured she would go like 15:08 or something… awesome stuff!

jablo
1 hour ago

wtf???? go katie this is awesome lmao

