Women’s Pac-12 Day 3 Scratches: Stanford’s Bell, Bricker Choose 400 IM Over 100 Breast

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Heat Sheet

With a busy Pac-12 Championships schedule on Friday featuring the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke, many swimmers were forced to make difficult lineup decisions this morning.

Stanford sophomore Lucy Bell and freshman Caroline Bricker both chose the 400 IM over the 100 breast. Bell is the top seed in the 400 IM (4:03.25) as opposed to being the No. 3 seed in the 100 breast (59.00) while Bricker is the No. 3 seed in the 400 IM (4:03.49) instead of the No. 7 seed in the 100 breast (59.89).

USC sophomore Claire Tuggle decided to swim the 400 IM over the 200 free, where she would have been the No. 7 seed (1:44.54). The move paid off as the Virginia transfer notched a new season best in the 400 IM on Friday morning (4:09.61), qualifying 5th for tonight’s A-final.

One of the more surprising choices was made by Cal freshman Ava Chavez, who opted for the 200 free (1:45.18, No. 14 seed) over the 100 fly (52.69, would have been the No. 10 seed) despite being ranked higher in the latter event.

There were also a couple conflicts between swimmers ranked in the top 10 of both the 200 free and 100 back. Stanford sophomore Natalie Mannion chose the 100 back (52.43, No. 3 seed) over the 200 free (1:44.66, would have been the No. 8 seed). Meanwhile, Cal fifth-year Mia Motekaitis went with the 200 free (1:42.89, No. 3 seed) over the 100 back (52.88, would have been the No. 4 seed).

USC senior Caroline Famous is tackling a tough double today as the No. 4 seed in the 100 fly (51.98) and the No. 2 seed in the 100 back (50.78).