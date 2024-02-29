2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending champions: Stanford (2x)
- Live results
- Live video: Pac-12 Network
- Championship central
- Preview: Fan guide
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
The last-ever Pac-12 Championships got off to a wild start on Wednesday night as the top two teams in the conference — two-time defending champion Stanford and USC — both suffered disqualifications that left them at the bottom of the standings after the first session of the meet.
Meanwhile, Cal broke its own six-year-old meet record in the 200 medley relay and earned a runner-up finish behind Stanford in the 800 freestyle relay to build a 14-point lead over Arizona State heading into Thursday’s action.
Today’s slate will feature prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. There will also be 1-meter diving contested this afternoon along with the 200 free relay later tonight.
There weren’t many tough doubles decision to be made with only three individual events scheduled for Thursday, but did USC freshman Minna Abraham did (unsurprisingly) choose the 200 IM (where she’s the No. 5 seed at 1:55.78) over the 500 free (where she’s the No. 9 seed at 4:41.74).
Team Scores After Day 1
- Cal – 120
- Arizona State – 106
- Arizona – 104
- UCLA – 102
- Washington State – 96
- Utah – 92
- Stanford – 64
- USC – 56
500 Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky – 2017
- Pac-12 record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky – 2017
- Meet record: 4:25.15, Katie Ledecky – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:37.89
- 2023 NCAA invite time: 4:41.09
Top 8:
200 IM – Prelims
- NCAA record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass – 2022
- Pac-12 record: 1:50.67, Ella Eastin – 2018
- Meet record: 1:52.26, Katinka Hosszu, 2012
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:53.66
- 2023 NCAA invite time: 1:56.90
Top 8:
50 Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh – 2024
- Pac-12 record: 20.90, Abbey Weitzeil – 2019
- Meet record: 21.03, Abbey Weitzeil – 2020
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.63
- 2023 NCAA invite time: 22.15
Top 8: