Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheets

The last-ever Pac-12 Championships got off to a wild start on Wednesday night as the top two teams in the conference — two-time defending champion Stanford and USC — both suffered disqualifications that left them at the bottom of the standings after the first session of the meet.

Meanwhile, Cal broke its own six-year-old meet record in the 200 medley relay and earned a runner-up finish behind Stanford in the 800 freestyle relay to build a 14-point lead over Arizona State heading into Thursday’s action.

Today’s slate will feature prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. There will also be 1-meter diving contested this afternoon along with the 200 free relay later tonight.

There weren’t many tough doubles decision to be made with only three individual events scheduled for Thursday, but did USC freshman Minna Abraham did (unsurprisingly) choose the 200 IM (where she’s the No. 5 seed at 1:55.78) over the 500 free (where she’s the No. 9 seed at 4:41.74).

Team Scores After Day 1

  1. Cal – 120
  2. Arizona State – 106
  3. Arizona – 104
  4. UCLA – 102
  5. Washington State – 96
  6. Utah – 92
  7. Stanford – 64
  8. USC – 56

500 Freestyle – Prelims

  • NCAA record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky – 2017
  • Pac-12 record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky – 2017
  • Meet record: 4:25.15, Katie Ledecky – 2017
  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:37.89
  • 2023 NCAA invite time: 4:41.09

Top 8:

200 IM – Prelims

  • NCAA record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass – 2022
  • Pac-12 record: 1:50.67, Ella Eastin – 2018
  • Meet record: 1:52.26, Katinka Hosszu, 2012
  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:53.66
  • 2023 NCAA invite time: 1:56.90

Top 8:

50 Freestyle – Prelims

  • NCAA record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh – 2024
  • Pac-12 record: 20.90, Abbey Weitzeil – 2019
  • Meet record: 21.03, Abbey Weitzeil – 2020
  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.63
  • 2023 NCAA invite time: 22.15

Top 8:

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!