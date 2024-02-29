2024 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheets

The last-ever Pac-12 Championships got off to a wild start on Wednesday night as the top two teams in the conference — two-time defending champion Stanford and USC — both suffered disqualifications that left them at the bottom of the standings after the first session of the meet.

Meanwhile, Cal broke its own six-year-old meet record in the 200 medley relay and earned a runner-up finish behind Stanford in the 800 freestyle relay to build a 14-point lead over Arizona State heading into Thursday’s action.

Today’s slate will feature prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. There will also be 1-meter diving contested this afternoon along with the 200 free relay later tonight.

There weren’t many tough doubles decision to be made with only three individual events scheduled for Thursday, but did USC freshman Minna Abraham did (unsurprisingly) choose the 200 IM (where she’s the No. 5 seed at 1:55.78) over the 500 free (where she’s the No. 9 seed at 4:41.74).

Team Scores After Day 1

Cal – 120 Arizona State – 106 Arizona – 104 UCLA – 102 Washington State – 96 Utah – 92 Stanford – 64 USC – 56

500 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky – 2017

Pac-12 record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky – 2017

Meet record: 4:25.15, Katie Ledecky – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA invite time: 4:41.09

Top 8:

200 IM – Prelims

NCAA record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass – 2022

Pac-12 record: 1:50.67, Ella Eastin – 2018

Meet record: 1:52.26, Katinka Hosszu, 2012

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA invite time: 1:56.90

Top 8:

50 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh – 2024

Pac-12 record: 20.90, Abbey Weitzeil – 2019

Meet record: 21.03, Abbey Weitzeil – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.63

2023 NCAA invite time: 22.15

Top 8: