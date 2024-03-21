2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 2 Ups/Downs – UVA Back on Top

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

THURSDAY FINALS HEAT SHEETS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Team Scores After Day 1

Florida – 72 Virginia – 70 Tennessee – 62 Stanford – 54 Texas – 50 California – 48 (tie) Indiana / Southern California / Ohio St – 36 – – Michigan – 32 Georgia – 26 (tie) Wisconsin / Louisville – 20 – Duke – 18 UNC – 14 Arizona St – 10 Virginia Tech – 6 (tie) Auburn / Texas A&M – 4 – Alabama – 2

After a morning prelims session in which they earned 6 spots for A finals tonight, Virginia is expected to move past Florida and take over the lead in the team standings after the 50 free. The Cavaliers had 3 swimmers qualify for the top 8 in that event; they also earned 2 spots in the 200 IM A final and 1 in the 500 free.

Florida put 2 each in the A finals of the 500 free and 200 IM. Georgia and Louisville both had 3 up, 1 down. Georgia will have 3 of the 8 lanes in the championship final of the 500 free, while Louisville will have 3 of 8 in the 50 free.

Day 2 Ups/Downs

*Does not include diving.

Team All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free UVA 6/0 1/0 2/0 3/0 Florida 4/0 2/0 2/0 0/0 Georgia 3/1 3/0 0/1 0/0 Louisville 3/1 0/0 0/1 3/0 Stanford 2/2 1/0 1/1 0/1 Indiana 1/2 1/0 0/0 0/2 Texas 1/2 0/0 1/1 0/1 Wisconsin 1/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 Michigan 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 NC State 1/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 Tennessee 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 California 0/4 0/2 0/1 0/1 USC 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 Ohio State 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/2 Texas A&M 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Northwestern 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Arizona State 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Duke 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Akron 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0

Scoring Day 2 Prelims

*Does not include diving – we will update this at the conclusion of diving prelims.