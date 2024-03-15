2024 Women’s NCAA Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
The Women’s NCAA Championships are rapidly approaching, and to prepare yourself for the meet (and prep for the pick ’em contest), you can keep track of all of SwimSwam’s event-by-event previews and winner selections below.
Don’t miss a moment of our preview action and the concurrent comment section discussion – you can bookmark this page, which will be updated with links to each preview as we publish them. Disagree with our winner picks? Well, they are infallible, but if you really don’t buy it, you can leave your own picks, predictions and expectations in the comments.
Below are all of the events in their NCAA order, broken down by day. You can click on the event name and follow the link to our full preview and check out our picks for the entire top eight.
SEE THE 2024 WOMEN’S NCAA PICK ‘EM CONTEST HERE (LINK ADDED WHEN LIVE)
|DAY
|EVENT
|WINNER
|Wednesday
|
200 Medley Relay
|800 Free Relay
|Thursday
|500 Free
|Bella Sims, Florida
|200 IM
|50 Free
|200 Free Relay
|Friday
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|
400 Medley Relay
|Saturday
|1650 Free
|200 Back
|Bella Sims, Florida
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|400 Free Relay
|Diving Preview