Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 23

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheets

Folks, we’ve made it: the 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships start tonight. The 200 medley relay and 800 freestyle relay kick things off in Athens, Georgia and even though it’s only two events on day one of four , there’s plenty of exciting swimming in store for this session.

Last year, Virginia won both the day 1 relays and went on to sweep all five relays, a feat which hadn’t been accomplished since 2018. The Cavaliers have not lost an NCAA Championship relay since the opening night of the 2022 NCAAs when they placed 2nd to Stanford in the 800 free relay.

The big choice the Cavaliers have ahead of them is how to use Gretchen Walsh this session. At ACCs, she skipped her usual 200 medley relay in favor of leading off the 800 freestyle relay, where she fired off a 1:40.23 for the third-fastest swim all-time. The relay was only .37 second off Stanford’s NCAA record and breaking that would give them all five NCAA relay records. Will Walsh make the same choice here at NCAAs, or maybe even race both relays and forgo one of the later ones?

That decision dictates how the session goes. If she swims both, then Virginia will dominate day 1. Leaving her off either relay opens the door–maybe only slightly–for another program to play upset. Ohio State had a great 200 medley relay at conferences and are the top seed. If they recapture that could make a run at the title. Similarly, Florida could spoil the Cavaliers’ dreams of another relay sweep in the 800 freestyle relay. The Gators set an SEC record of 6:49.65 at their conference championships as Bella Sims led off in a 200 free SEC record of 1:40.90.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

  • NCAA Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023
  • Meet Record: 1:31.51 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023
  • American Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023
  • 2023 NCAA Champion: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass)

Top 8:

Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay

  • NCAA Record: 6:45.91 — Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky), 2017
  • Meet Record: 6:45.91 — Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky), 2017
  • American Record: 6:45.91 — Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky), 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky), 2017
  • 2023 NCAA Champion: 6:49.82 – Virginia (A. Canny, A. Walsh, R. Tiltmann, E. Nelson)

Top 8: 

In This Story

23
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

23 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tomek
2 seconds ago

Why would they say live streaming and than not offer it

0
0
Reply
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
1 minute ago

Thanking the Lord today that I have ESPN+

3
0
Reply
Yikes
Reply to  I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
43 seconds ago

Thanking the Lord that my login worked right away.

1
0
Reply
KSW
1 minute ago

ESPN is live. NCAA.com is not

5
0
Reply
bigfriendlyswimpodcast
2 minutes ago

the espn+ livestream is freezing every 30 seconds i love that i paid money for this

1
0
Reply
ct swim fan
5 minutes ago

On the livestream site, ncaa.com, tonight’s relays do not seem to be listed on the schedule I hope that is not the case.

4
0
Reply
Right Dude Here
6 minutes ago

Trying to get the live stream, only see D3 meet. Is it gonna pop up at 6ET exactly?

4
0
Reply
nealnan8
7 minutes ago

Still no link on the NCAA website. Found Women’s D1 2024 swimming. Anybody successful on the NCAA website?

4
0
Reply
cvdolphin
13 minutes ago

Anyone else missing the livestream? I’m only seeing D3 swimming as an option, no D1

1
0
Reply

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!