2024 Women’s NCAAs: Watch Florida Win First 800 FR Relay Title Since 1989 (Day 1 Race Videos)

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There were only two events on the first day of 2024 Women’s Division I NCAAs, but there was no shortage of action. If you weren’t able to tune in, we’ve got you covered with the fastest heats of both the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays. Watch Gretchen Walsh throw down the fastest 50 backstroke split in history and Florida claim their first 800 freestyle relay title in 35 years.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Courtesy: ugaswimming

NCAA Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023

Meet Record: 1:31.51 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023

American Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023

U.S. Open Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023

2023 NCAA Champion: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass)

Top 8:

Virginia (G. Walsh, Nocentini, Novelline, Parker) — 1:31.58 Ohio State (Funderburke, Bach, Zenick, Ivan) — 1:33.09 Florida (Runnels, Mayne, Peoples, Cronk) — 1:34.30 Cal — 1:34.55 Tennessee — 1:34.64 Texas — 1:34.74 USC — 1:34.81 Stanford — 1:35.10

DQs: NC State, Princeton

The Virginia women dominated the 200 medley relay. Gretchen Walsh got them started with a blistering 22.10 backstroke lead-off. That time obliterates the previous fastest 50 backstroke split that Maggie MacNeil set last year by .42 seconds. She handed things over to Jasmine Nocentini, who split 25.79. The Cavaliers opted to not use Alex Walsh on this relay, instead giving Carly Novelline the butterfly duties. Novelline split 22.38 on fly, then Maxine Parker anchored in 21.38.

The quartet combined for a winning time of 1:31.58. They missed their own NCAA record by just seven-hundredths, an impressive feat considering they were without the talents of both A. Walsh and Kate Douglass (who anchored the record setting relay in 20.34).

Ohio State improved on their seed time and set a new program record of 1:33.09 as they took 2nd place. Florida added .12 seconds from their SECs winning time, but rebounded from their disqualification last year with 3rd place.

Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay

Courtesy: ugaswimming

NCAA Record: 6:45.91 — Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky), 2017

Meet Record: 6:45.91 — Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky), 2017

American Record: 6:45.91 — Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky), 2017

U.S. Open Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford (S. Manuel, L. Neal, E. Eastin, K. Ledecky), 2017

2023 NCAA Champion: 6:49.82 – Virginia (A. Canny, A. Walsh, R. Tiltmann, E. Nelson)

Top 8:

Florida (Sims, Ivey, Weyant, Cronk) — 6:48.59 Tennessee (Douthwright, Spink, Mrozinski, Fuller) — 6:50.82 Stanford (Roghair, Nordmann, Mannion, Wilson) — 6:51.17 Virginia — 6:51.41 Indiana — 6:54.03 Georgia — 6:54.67 Texas — 6:54.68 Michigan — 6:54.70

For the first time since 1989, the Florida Gators are NCAA champions in the 800 freestyle relay. Their win ends Virginia’s NCAA relay winning streak, which dated back to 2022, at nine.

In her first NCAA swim, Bella Sims gave the Gators the lead, opening the race in 1:41.03, the fastest lead-off in the field. Isabel Ivey followed up with a 1:41 of her own, splitting 1:41.64 to extend the Gators’ lead. Emma Weyant split 1:42.90, keeping the quartet clear of the field. Then in her second swim of the session, Cronk anchored in 1:43.02.

The Gators clocked a new pool record along with a new program record of 6:48.59, improving on their 6:49.65 from SECs.

Tennessee also improved on their time from SECs, bettering their seed time by 2.51 seconds. The Volunteers (along with Stanford and Virginia) were also under the old pool record with their 2nd place time of 6:50.82. Stanford’s Kayla Wilson closed the gap to the Cavaliers on her anchor leg. She was able to get the better of Virginia’s anchor to secure 3rd for Stanford, 6:51.17 to 6:51.41.