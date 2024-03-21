Kyle Chalmers Finds New Training Home in Queensland With 127 Days Until the Olympics

In an interview with Australia’s 7News Adelaide, Australian superstar swimmer Kyle Chalmers has moved to Queensland to train under former Olympian Ashley Delaney after his coach Peter Bishop was stood down by the South Australia Institute of Sport and had his coaching accreditation revoked.

While the details of Bishop’s termination and suspension are still murky, but 7News says that it isn’t a criminal situation and that police are not involved and that Bishop has been told that he can reapply for his coaching accreditation after the Olympic Games.

Chalmers, 25, won Olympic gold in the 100 free at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Historically an event dominated by swimmers in their 20s, he took the win just past his 18th birthday.

That was one of six total medals for Chalmers, including a 100 free silver in Tokyo, to go with 8 World Championships.

Bishop has been Chalmers’ club coach for essentially all of his elite career, first at the Marion Swimming Club and then at SASI since being promoted in 2017 after Chalmers’ success in Rio.

Besides Chalmers, Bishop was also the coach of butterflier Matthew Temple, backstroker Hayden Stoeckel and Paralympian Matt Cowdrey, who has 13 gold medals across three Paralympic Games.

Chalmers, the 2023 SASI Male Athlete of the Year, has now moved on to train with Delaney. Delaney, 37, won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics on Australia’s 400 medley relay, and also has medals at the World Championships in long course and short course, the Pan Pac Championships, and a medley relay gold medal from the 2010 Commonwealth Games. He won bronze in all three breaststroke races at those Commonwealth Games, and individually set Australian Records in the 50, 100, and 200 back in long course; and 100 and 200 back in short course.

Delaney coaches at St. Andrew’s Anglican College on the Sunshine Coast, home to a new $13 million outdoor 50-meter pool. The most prominent name in Delaney’s squad is 20-year-old sprinter and backstroker Isaac Cooper, who earlier this year won the World Championship in the 50 backstroke shortly after a shift to St. Andrews.

Chalmers has kept a positive attitude in spite of the forced coaching change 140 days out from the Olympic Games – saying in interviews last week that he wasn’t going to invest energy into Bishop’s situation, instead focusing on his Olympic preparation.

“To be honest, I don’t think I’ll think much of it until after the Olympic Games,” Chalmers said at the New South Wales State Open last week, where Chalmers swam one event, the 100 free, placing 2nd in 48.53.

“For me it’s getting on with the job. It’s too close for me to use my energy where it’s not needed at the moment, so I need to just focus on what I’m doing and what Peter has prepared me for until this point.”

See the full interview with 7NEWS below, where Chalmers talks about how he can still count on his longtime coach as a friend in spite of the suspension.