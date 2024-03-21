2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Kit Kat Zenick Drops Out of 50 Free on Day 2

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS

There is only one scratch from the circle-seeded heats on Thursday morning: Ohio State senior Kit Kat Zenick has dropped the 50 free where she was seeded 14th with 21.81. This will allow her to swim on all five relays, where her contribution is presumed to be worth double points for the Buckeyes. She competed in the 50 free at 2021 NCAA Championships as a freshman, but scratched the individual event in 2022 and 2023, opting instead to swim two individual events and five relays.

On Day 1, Zenick swam the fly leg (22.33) on Ohio State’s runner-up 200 medley relay on Wednesday night. She then contributed the second leg of the Buckeyes’ 800 free relay, going 1:44.16. She is still expected to swim two individual events this weekend: the 100 fly (19th seed, 51.47) and 100 free (18th seed, 47.79).

Women’s 500 Free

No scratches

Women’s 200 IM

No scratches

Women’s 50 Free

#14 Katherine Zenick, Ohio State (21.81)

Team Scores Through Day 1