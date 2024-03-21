Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 W. NCAA Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 1 Results

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thanks to A3, a SwimSwam Partner, for providing prizes for the Pick ‘Em Contest.

The first big shakeups of the 2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships Pick ‘Em Contest came Wednesday with two big results:

One was the disqualification of the NC State women’s 200 medley relay after touching 3rd – though that DQ might have saved more brackets than it hurt. Only 62 out of 439 entries had the Wolfpack finishing in the top four to earn points and only 19 had them finishing 3rd. That’s far fewer than the 338 entries that had the Cal women, who moved up a slot with the DQ, in the top four.

The other was the University of Florida’s upset in the 800 free relay. While every entry had the Gators finishing in the top 4, only 34 entries had the Gators finishing with the win. Almost all of the other entries had the Virginia women picked to win, but the Cavaliers wound up 4th.

There was some uncertainty about which relay(s) Virginia would use Gretchen Walsh on (she swam the 800 free relay and not 200 medley at ACCs), though ultimately of the four who swam the relay, only Ella Nelson was faster than her split at last year’s NCAA Championship meet (the same four, in a different order, swam the race at that meet).

Entries that picked Florida correctly, on average, scored 8.5 points better than the average player as a whole, including 8 out of the top 10 scorers and 14 out of the top 20.

But have no fear: the meet has barely begun, and the points really begin to separate later in the meet (in Pick ‘Em as in real life) once the individual events start rolling.

Day 1 Winners:

  • 200 Medley Relay – Virginia (1:31.58) – Gretchen Walsh, Jasmine Nocentini, Carly Novelline, Maxine Parker
  • 800 free relay – Florida (6:48.59) – Bella Sims, Isabel Ivey, Emma Weyant, Micayla Cronk

There were no ties to be broken on day 1, and user NJSWIMFAN will receive an A3 Power Chute and an A3 t-shirt for their prize.

Day 1 Pick ‘Em Standings

Username Day 1 Total
1 NJSWIMFAN 27
2 HuddyHarris 26
2 We Love Candy Corn 26
2 The_Turmanator 26
5 Stanfordwillwin 25
5 ThatSwimKid 25
5 Aquamann22 25
5 Rumbuns 25
5 backstrokesbest 25
5 MikeMikeMike 25
11 Josh Thompson 24
12 EMH16 23
12 Njames08 23
12 avery gator 🗣️ 23
12 Anthony G 23
12 DeepEnder 23
12 hoodawg123 23
12 cab504 23
12 rkoch 23
20 ACLF 22
20 OldBay 22
20 jachymerin 22
20 maarijka 22
20 Sports Lover 22
20 allip13 22
20 tooturnt 22
27 superbigweiner 21
27 Swimmer24 21
27 SalParadise 21
27 packfan31 21
27 Snapperhawk 21
27 SwimDad1712 21
27 JJJJ 21
27 backstrokebro 21
27 swimsns98 21
27 BirdsWithTeeth5000 21
27 Briman206 21
27 CargillK 21
27 Jlynk 21
27 Toetaf 21
27 RMS 21
27 Virginia’s Distance Group 21
27 bella sims bellyflop 21
27 LPS1 21
27 swimbrim 21
27 AlexRoberts 21
47 Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know 20
47 Hold my tea 20
47 Logsthedog 20
47 reesierose118 20
47 Swim mom 20
47 Misty 20
47 Ethebanger 20
47 Bella Thomas 20
47 Wade 20
47 slackerswimmer 20
47 DrStarr 20
47 Zach 20
47 …..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::…. 20
47 Pance 20
47 hilart1284 20
47 Isaac 20
47 maxcorn57 20
47 Noah 20
47 Dneil12 20
47 Old Swim Coach 20
47 Michael Pfizer Andrew 20
47 swimcoachkelley 20
47 rubyann 20
47 Jack Ellison 20
47 swammer2270 20
47 fluidg 20
47 KCB 20
47 Let Bella Sprint 20
47 Ben Kutufaris 20
76 swimswamswum24 19
76 whoisthis 19
76 Tea rex 19
76 Waterlogged 19
76 carkingtom 19
76 WSCoach 19
76 Juliagg07 19
76 UF >>> 19
76 BLASTOFF🇺🇸 19
76 WahooSwimFan 19
76 Ashe 19
76 The Best 19
76 forsomereason 19
76 Thomas Heilmans best friend 19
76 W 19
76 zard 19
76 BenL 19
76 Abertson 19
76 marycatherine54321 19
76 $Ar.Jay$ 19
76 Narwhalsr#1 19
76 Swim2wim 19
76 ehk 19
76 Hereforthecrazyshow 19
76 James SwimSwam 19
76 swim6847 19
76 rubyann 19
76 500kick 19
76 FSUswammer 19
76 DLFSwimMom 19
76 Benjamin’sButtons 19
76 Bromine Zaddy 19
76 MJRwins 19
76 yumaogmtruther 19
76 w&mswim 19
76 Njl0602 19
76 Dawg Talk 19
76 green 19
76 HOO love 19
76 brucewv 19
116 GinningCircle4 18
116 Ryan Allen 18
116 DAK 18
116 flyohwhy 18
116 emoney117 18
116 swimfan28 18
116 nycbirds 18
116 Chenward3pi 18
116 Unmet Goal 18
116 Gretchen’s ex bf 18
116 DragonSwim 18
116 KingDevil 18
116 Goob 18
116 Tree boy 18
116 kswims 18
116 alyssa’s pickem 18
116 pomerdawg 18
116 Scott C 18
116 aynsleemae 18
116 Shugo 18
116 swimtigerz 18
116 DrewBrewsBeer 18
116 mparisi22 18
116 Stefano 18
116 heyheyhey 18
116 Towelie 18
116 Kingsley 18
116 JB123 18
116 Competitive Mermaids 18
116 anmase010118 18
116 valkyrie917 18
116 JTL 18
148 granite 17
148 swimmermaddie 17
148 I miss the ISL (go dawgs) 17
148 SwimPop 17
148 [email protected] 17
148 JRLSWIM 17
148 Bob1 17
148 nickim317 17
148 Brian G 17
148 mcelly22 17
148 Austinf 17
148 Billkeyaz 17
148 PVSFree 17
148 Johnny Vanilla Chocolate 17
148 kiwifruit 17
148 Krowe 17
148 The Yardinals 17
148 M&m minis 17
148 Ben17 17
148 FlipnGo 17
148 Hint of Lime 17
148 Mac C 17
148 StanfordH8er 17
148 Dr. Glogo 17
148 SCY > LCM Suck it Australia 17
148 ryanjnoyes 17
148 Captain Salmon 17
148 Why so serious? 17
148 I love swimming! 17
148 Dewey 17
148 Aspidites 17
148 ddn 17
180 BstrokeDevil 16
180 jaxjax 16
180 yuupletsgetit 16
180 Grizgirl 16
180 DrSwammer 16
180 ThePrestressedSpaz 16
180 Brokeblock 16
180 rememberwhen 16
180 Zach R. 16
180 Georgia_h 16
180 BeefEater 16
180 rachelkxo 16
180 Pitt Swim Dad 16
180 Suziq 16
180 Not Even Close 16
180 Johnny Pash 16
180 🏝️ Retired 🍹 16
180 jeffthejuicebox 16
180 Cleanfilter19 16
180 Claire 16
180 Swimmerhamzah 16
180 Swim Alchemist 16
180 BEARCATS2010 16
180 Britt6210 16
180 neffry 16
180 alphax 16
180 IUSwammer 16
180 JAndersonHoo 16
180 shein2016 16
180 Walls 16
180 woleai 16
180 flintp3 16
180 PACswim269 16
180 BuckI 16
180 smalle22 16
180 SWIM SAM 16
180 olvia dunne 16
180 tkazansky86 16
180 TSwimming12 16
180 oms2024 16
180 jusqueen 16
180 dixiedog722 16
180 cvh123 16
180 Danny 16
180 VicMaster 16
180 Openwaterswimmer 16
180 Clay 16
180 swimbradford03 16
180 Owjo 16
180 CaribbeanSwimmer 16
180 Bradentiff 16
180 Maxilla 16
180 DarNguyen 16
233 Washed up D3 Swimmer 15
233 SwimTeach 15
233 VFL 15
233 Willswim 15
233 kg1296 15
233 Bub09 15
233 Brian!!!!! 15
233 G0TTAB3FR3SH 15
233 JaySock 15
233 jswims 15
233 PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney 15
233 Marzipan 15
233 MacMachine 15
233 Maddie McCloskey 15
233 emptynestcoach 15
233 Go Blue 15
233 MissM 15
233 Obnoxious Observer 15
233 Disalle is Boyz with Tan! 15
233 WaltLongmire 15
233 Teamwiess 15
233 scall127 15
233 HunterHye 15
233 ETHS-JV 15
233 Josh in the can 15
233 Vbott23 15
233 RobinDallaV 15
233 USAUSAUSA 15
233 DeSorboEffect 15
233 Eric Bang 15
233 Megabounda 15
233 Vst5911 15
233 James Bond 15
233 Meredith Lipsey 15
233 CoachinoBlanco 15
233 NHSwimCoach 15
233 celo_11 15
233 ORRDU1 15
233 Jkoles 15
233 Uswm2slo 15
233 Smitty4UGA 15
233 pianoback 15
233 hoos25 15
233 Former Ute 15
233 Swimmerdre24 15
233 The Penguin 15
233 UMUSwammer 15
233 Kwazii 15
233 nsettembrine 15
233 GoMFBeers 15
233 oxyswim 15
233 Peaches 15
233 Timmy Cheng 15
233 Aznswimmaboi12 15
233 Thorn0315 15
233 Rockrochelle 15
233 Ajansz 15
233 ISU2004 15
233 🦕ninja🦕 15
233 BOLO 15
233 Big Zippy 15
233 Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra! 15
233 mailroom lil bro 15
233 ePain 15
233 SwimGeek 15
233 Bimbambumsunyangisabum 15
299 William_Skinner41762 14
299 TheRealSam 14
299 GordoB18 14
299 Cadelovesswimming! 14
299 saltie 14
299 chickenlamp 14
299 AVD fan club 14
299 swimmer1028083 14
299 Swim Shady 14
299 JSP – ATL 14
299 Ericmay16 14
299 Unknown Swammer 14
299 BigRedFanClub 14
299 aveswim 14
299 MACswimretiree 14
299 Rowotter 14
299 Ashley_Maloon 14
299 MichaelB31 14
299 rainking32 14
299 JBish 14
299 UWRF D-Squad 14
299 `’`‘ \_>_o_ 14
299 Orangedude 14
299 flyboygreed 14
299 Ball State Swim Guy 14
299 Yanyan SwimSwam 14
325 Winnerwinnerchcikendinner 13
325 zmb 13
325 Vegas Gold 13
325 ccos1127 13
325 Old Rocket Swimmer 13
325 Waterbug071317 13
325 Guchi 13
325 LagenX 13
325 Quinn Ewers 13
325 AFlyer 13
325 cesalaur 13
325 zdh 13
325 nonrevhoofan 13
325 Storm S&D 13
325 SwimCoachBS 13
325 NWB01 13
325 SwamBikeRun79 13
325 Ham S&D 13
325 NJSWIM 13
325 OldManButterfly 13
325 Benjamin Dillon 13
325 Leducky 13
347 Shaddy419 12
347 Kt1212 12
347 DirtyUndies 12
347 holla back gurl 12
347 richteller 12
347 tucson swimfan 12
347 (G)olden Bear 12
347 Perc.olator 12
347 Swimmer I.M 12
347 👾👾👽💣jp 12
347 Sherry Smit 12
347 Greg17815 12
347 Friuti 12
347 RG59 12
347 Coach Hawk 12
347 csc151 12
347 Gilrad Xyvers 12
347 Jallen 12
347 Anna Banana 12
347 Troman22 12
347 Lil Swimmy 12
347 CoachG-eezy 12
347 chubbers 12
347 swimtomswim 12
347 k8thegr8 12
347 Blueabyss1117 12
347 coachemup 12
347 pilkka777 12
347 Justin 12
347 mds 12
347 em18 12
347 33swimmer 12
347 kaccornero 12
347 Mallie Moo 12
347 Hot Boy 12
347 NutZach 12
347 PhillyMark 12
347 Tacstrength 12
347 HulkSwim 12
347 phoebe h 12
347 Mark SwimSwam 12
347 NCAP#1 12
347 SC 12
390 JR123469 11
390 mspann97 11
390 Lucas Caswell 11
390 Joey W. 11
390 Swimmax90 11
390 <3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟 11
390 4 up 0 down 11
390 Tytythefishguy 11
390 swammermom 11
390 Andrew Iverson 11
390 Grand Moff Tarkin 11
390 EmmaLynne16 11
390 StreamlineSteve 11
390 Davidgoggins 11
390 HSWIMMER97 11
390 Bruh (womens) 11
390 Willy 11
390 GingerSwim 11
390 Roxanne Debris 11
390 WAC Sea Tigers 11
390 Colorado 11
390 jclark36 11
390 Magyar36 11
390 BooneSwim 11
390 Plaster 11
390 Coach Dani MX 11
416 The Barge 10
416 Jar Jar Binks 10
416 DrMama423 10
416 Just A Swammer 10
416 NAZ92 10
416 Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks 10
416 gosharks 10
416 washedupswammer 10
424 Former swimmer 9
424 RealSlimThomas 9
424 Tantanwinz 9
424 B1Gslay 9
428 Jameso1 8
428 Bray 8
428 CCSM2020 8
428 mhowell 8
432 rossini 7
433 Swimmom3 6
433 Parliment of Owls 6
435 swimswum 5
435 njcarpenter8 5
435 CavaDore 5
435 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 5
439 jlamb 0

0
