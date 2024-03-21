2024 W. NCAA Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 1 Results

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Thanks to A3, a SwimSwam Partner, for providing prizes for the Pick ‘Em Contest.
The first big shakeups of the 2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships Pick ‘Em Contest came Wednesday with two big results:
One was the disqualification of the NC State women’s 200 medley relay after touching 3rd – though that DQ might have saved more brackets than it hurt. Only 62 out of 439 entries had the Wolfpack finishing in the top four to earn points and only 19 had them finishing 3rd. That’s far fewer than the 338 entries that had the Cal women, who moved up a slot with the DQ, in the top four.
The other was the University of Florida’s upset in the 800 free relay. While every entry had the Gators finishing in the top 4, only 34 entries had the Gators finishing with the win. Almost all of the other entries had the Virginia women picked to win, but the Cavaliers wound up 4th.
There was some uncertainty about which relay(s) Virginia would use Gretchen Walsh on (she swam the 800 free relay and not 200 medley at ACCs), though ultimately of the four who swam the relay, only Ella Nelson was faster than her split at last year’s NCAA Championship meet (the same four, in a different order, swam the race at that meet).
Entries that picked Florida correctly, on average, scored 8.5 points better than the average player as a whole, including 8 out of the top 10 scorers and 14 out of the top 20.
But have no fear: the meet has barely begun, and the points really begin to separate later in the meet (in Pick ‘Em as in real life) once the individual events start rolling.
Day 1 Winners:
- 200 Medley Relay – Virginia (1:31.58) – Gretchen Walsh, Jasmine Nocentini, Carly Novelline, Maxine Parker
- 800 free relay – Florida (6:48.59) – Bella Sims, Isabel Ivey, Emma Weyant, Micayla Cronk
There were no ties to be broken on day 1, and user NJSWIMFAN will receive an A3 Power Chute and an A3 t-shirt for their prize.
Day 1 Pick ‘Em Standings
|Username
|Day 1 Total
|1
|NJSWIMFAN
|27
|2
|HuddyHarris
|26
|2
|We Love Candy Corn
|26
|2
|The_Turmanator
|26
|5
|Stanfordwillwin
|25
|5
|ThatSwimKid
|25
|5
|Aquamann22
|25
|5
|Rumbuns
|25
|5
|backstrokesbest
|25
|5
|MikeMikeMike
|25
|11
|Josh Thompson
|24
|12
|EMH16
|23
|12
|Njames08
|23
|12
|avery gator 🗣️
|23
|12
|Anthony G
|23
|12
|DeepEnder
|23
|12
|hoodawg123
|23
|12
|cab504
|23
|12
|rkoch
|23
|20
|ACLF
|22
|20
|OldBay
|22
|20
|jachymerin
|22
|20
|maarijka
|22
|20
|Sports Lover
|22
|20
|allip13
|22
|20
|tooturnt
|22
|27
|superbigweiner
|21
|27
|Swimmer24
|21
|27
|SalParadise
|21
|27
|packfan31
|21
|27
|Snapperhawk
|21
|27
|SwimDad1712
|21
|27
|JJJJ
|21
|27
|backstrokebro
|21
|27
|swimsns98
|21
|27
|BirdsWithTeeth5000
|21
|27
|Briman206
|21
|27
|CargillK
|21
|27
|Jlynk
|21
|27
|Toetaf
|21
|27
|RMS
|21
|27
|Virginia’s Distance Group
|21
|27
|bella sims bellyflop
|21
|27
|LPS1
|21
|27
|swimbrim
|21
|27
|AlexRoberts
|21
|47
|Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know
|20
|47
|Hold my tea
|20
|47
|Logsthedog
|20
|47
|reesierose118
|20
|47
|Swim mom
|20
|47
|Misty
|20
|47
|Ethebanger
|20
|47
|Bella Thomas
|20
|47
|Wade
|20
|47
|slackerswimmer
|20
|47
|DrStarr
|20
|47
|Zach
|20
|47
|…..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::….
|20
|47
|Pance
|20
|47
|hilart1284
|20
|47
|Isaac
|20
|47
|maxcorn57
|20
|47
|Noah
|20
|47
|Dneil12
|20
|47
|Old Swim Coach
|20
|47
|Michael Pfizer Andrew
|20
|47
|swimcoachkelley
|20
|47
|rubyann
|20
|47
|Jack Ellison
|20
|47
|swammer2270
|20
|47
|fluidg
|20
|47
|KCB
|20
|47
|Let Bella Sprint
|20
|47
|Ben Kutufaris
|20
|76
|swimswamswum24
|19
|76
|whoisthis
|19
|76
|Tea rex
|19
|76
|Waterlogged
|19
|76
|carkingtom
|19
|76
|WSCoach
|19
|76
|Juliagg07
|19
|76
|UF >>>
|19
|76
|BLASTOFF🇺🇸
|19
|76
|WahooSwimFan
|19
|76
|Ashe
|19
|76
|The Best
|19
|76
|forsomereason
|19
|76
|Thomas Heilmans best friend
|19
|76
|W
|19
|76
|zard
|19
|76
|BenL
|19
|76
|Abertson
|19
|76
|marycatherine54321
|19
|76
|$Ar.Jay$
|19
|76
|Narwhalsr#1
|19
|76
|Swim2wim
|19
|76
|ehk
|19
|76
|Hereforthecrazyshow
|19
|76
|James SwimSwam
|19
|76
|swim6847
|19
|76
|rubyann
|19
|76
|500kick
|19
|76
|FSUswammer
|19
|76
|DLFSwimMom
|19
|76
|Benjamin’sButtons
|19
|76
|Bromine Zaddy
|19
|76
|MJRwins
|19
|76
|yumaogmtruther
|19
|76
|w&mswim
|19
|76
|Njl0602
|19
|76
|Dawg Talk
|19
|76
|green
|19
|76
|HOO love
|19
|76
|brucewv
|19
|116
|GinningCircle4
|18
|116
|Ryan Allen
|18
|116
|DAK
|18
|116
|flyohwhy
|18
|116
|emoney117
|18
|116
|swimfan28
|18
|116
|nycbirds
|18
|116
|Chenward3pi
|18
|116
|Unmet Goal
|18
|116
|Gretchen’s ex bf
|18
|116
|DragonSwim
|18
|116
|KingDevil
|18
|116
|Goob
|18
|116
|Tree boy
|18
|116
|kswims
|18
|116
|alyssa’s pickem
|18
|116
|pomerdawg
|18
|116
|Scott C
|18
|116
|aynsleemae
|18
|116
|Shugo
|18
|116
|swimtigerz
|18
|116
|DrewBrewsBeer
|18
|116
|mparisi22
|18
|116
|Stefano
|18
|116
|heyheyhey
|18
|116
|Towelie
|18
|116
|Kingsley
|18
|116
|JB123
|18
|116
|Competitive Mermaids
|18
|116
|anmase010118
|18
|116
|valkyrie917
|18
|116
|JTL
|18
|148
|granite
|17
|148
|swimmermaddie
|17
|148
|I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
|17
|148
|SwimPop
|17
|148
|[email protected]
|17
|148
|JRLSWIM
|17
|148
|Bob1
|17
|148
|nickim317
|17
|148
|Brian G
|17
|148
|mcelly22
|17
|148
|Austinf
|17
|148
|Billkeyaz
|17
|148
|PVSFree
|17
|148
|Johnny Vanilla Chocolate
|17
|148
|kiwifruit
|17
|148
|Krowe
|17
|148
|The Yardinals
|17
|148
|M&m minis
|17
|148
|Ben17
|17
|148
|FlipnGo
|17
|148
|Hint of Lime
|17
|148
|Mac C
|17
|148
|StanfordH8er
|17
|148
|Dr. Glogo
|17
|148
|SCY > LCM Suck it Australia
|17
|148
|ryanjnoyes
|17
|148
|Captain Salmon
|17
|148
|Why so serious?
|17
|148
|I love swimming!
|17
|148
|Dewey
|17
|148
|Aspidites
|17
|148
|ddn
|17
|180
|BstrokeDevil
|16
|180
|jaxjax
|16
|180
|yuupletsgetit
|16
|180
|Grizgirl
|16
|180
|DrSwammer
|16
|180
|ThePrestressedSpaz
|16
|180
|Brokeblock
|16
|180
|rememberwhen
|16
|180
|Zach R.
|16
|180
|Georgia_h
|16
|180
|BeefEater
|16
|180
|rachelkxo
|16
|180
|Pitt Swim Dad
|16
|180
|Suziq
|16
|180
|Not Even Close
|16
|180
|Johnny Pash
|16
|180
|🏝️ Retired 🍹
|16
|180
|jeffthejuicebox
|16
|180
|Cleanfilter19
|16
|180
|Claire
|16
|180
|Swimmerhamzah
|16
|180
|Swim Alchemist
|16
|180
|BEARCATS2010
|16
|180
|Britt6210
|16
|180
|neffry
|16
|180
|alphax
|16
|180
|IUSwammer
|16
|180
|JAndersonHoo
|16
|180
|shein2016
|16
|180
|Walls
|16
|180
|woleai
|16
|180
|flintp3
|16
|180
|PACswim269
|16
|180
|BuckI
|16
|180
|smalle22
|16
|180
|SWIM SAM
|16
|180
|olvia dunne
|16
|180
|tkazansky86
|16
|180
|TSwimming12
|16
|180
|oms2024
|16
|180
|jusqueen
|16
|180
|dixiedog722
|16
|180
|cvh123
|16
|180
|Danny
|16
|180
|VicMaster
|16
|180
|Openwaterswimmer
|16
|180
|Clay
|16
|180
|swimbradford03
|16
|180
|Owjo
|16
|180
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|16
|180
|Bradentiff
|16
|180
|Maxilla
|16
|180
|DarNguyen
|16
|233
|Washed up D3 Swimmer
|15
|233
|SwimTeach
|15
|233
|VFL
|15
|233
|Willswim
|15
|233
|kg1296
|15
|233
|Bub09
|15
|233
|Brian!!!!!
|15
|233
|G0TTAB3FR3SH
|15
|233
|JaySock
|15
|233
|jswims
|15
|233
|PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney
|15
|233
|Marzipan
|15
|233
|MacMachine
|15
|233
|Maddie McCloskey
|15
|233
|emptynestcoach
|15
|233
|Go Blue
|15
|233
|MissM
|15
|233
|Obnoxious Observer
|15
|233
|Disalle is Boyz with Tan!
|15
|233
|WaltLongmire
|15
|233
|Teamwiess
|15
|233
|scall127
|15
|233
|HunterHye
|15
|233
|ETHS-JV
|15
|233
|Josh in the can
|15
|233
|Vbott23
|15
|233
|RobinDallaV
|15
|233
|USAUSAUSA
|15
|233
|DeSorboEffect
|15
|233
|Eric Bang
|15
|233
|Megabounda
|15
|233
|Vst5911
|15
|233
|James Bond
|15
|233
|Meredith Lipsey
|15
|233
|CoachinoBlanco
|15
|233
|NHSwimCoach
|15
|233
|celo_11
|15
|233
|ORRDU1
|15
|233
|Jkoles
|15
|233
|Uswm2slo
|15
|233
|Smitty4UGA
|15
|233
|pianoback
|15
|233
|hoos25
|15
|233
|Former Ute
|15
|233
|Swimmerdre24
|15
|233
|The Penguin
|15
|233
|UMUSwammer
|15
|233
|Kwazii
|15
|233
|nsettembrine
|15
|233
|GoMFBeers
|15
|233
|oxyswim
|15
|233
|Peaches
|15
|233
|Timmy Cheng
|15
|233
|Aznswimmaboi12
|15
|233
|Thorn0315
|15
|233
|Rockrochelle
|15
|233
|Ajansz
|15
|233
|ISU2004
|15
|233
|🦕ninja🦕
|15
|233
|BOLO
|15
|233
|Big Zippy
|15
|233
|Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra!
|15
|233
|mailroom lil bro
|15
|233
|ePain
|15
|233
|SwimGeek
|15
|233
|Bimbambumsunyangisabum
|15
|299
|William_Skinner41762
|14
|299
|TheRealSam
|14
|299
|GordoB18
|14
|299
|Cadelovesswimming!
|14
|299
|saltie
|14
|299
|chickenlamp
|14
|299
|AVD fan club
|14
|299
|swimmer1028083
|14
|299
|Swim Shady
|14
|299
|JSP – ATL
|14
|299
|Ericmay16
|14
|299
|Unknown Swammer
|14
|299
|BigRedFanClub
|14
|299
|aveswim
|14
|299
|MACswimretiree
|14
|299
|Rowotter
|14
|299
|Ashley_Maloon
|14
|299
|MichaelB31
|14
|299
|rainking32
|14
|299
|JBish
|14
|299
|UWRF D-Squad
|14
|299
|`’`‘ \_>_o_
|14
|299
|Orangedude
|14
|299
|flyboygreed
|14
|299
|Ball State Swim Guy
|14
|299
|Yanyan SwimSwam
|14
|325
|Winnerwinnerchcikendinner
|13
|325
|zmb
|13
|325
|Vegas Gold
|13
|325
|ccos1127
|13
|325
|Old Rocket Swimmer
|13
|325
|Waterbug071317
|13
|325
|Guchi
|13
|325
|LagenX
|13
|325
|Quinn Ewers
|13
|325
|AFlyer
|13
|325
|cesalaur
|13
|325
|zdh
|13
|325
|nonrevhoofan
|13
|325
|Storm S&D
|13
|325
|SwimCoachBS
|13
|325
|NWB01
|13
|325
|SwamBikeRun79
|13
|325
|Ham S&D
|13
|325
|NJSWIM
|13
|325
|OldManButterfly
|13
|325
|Benjamin Dillon
|13
|325
|Leducky
|13
|347
|Shaddy419
|12
|347
|Kt1212
|12
|347
|DirtyUndies
|12
|347
|holla back gurl
|12
|347
|richteller
|12
|347
|tucson swimfan
|12
|347
|(G)olden Bear
|12
|347
|Perc.olator
|12
|347
|Swimmer I.M
|12
|347
|👾👾👽💣jp
|12
|347
|Sherry Smit
|12
|347
|Greg17815
|12
|347
|Friuti
|12
|347
|RG59
|12
|347
|Coach Hawk
|12
|347
|csc151
|12
|347
|Gilrad Xyvers
|12
|347
|Jallen
|12
|347
|Anna Banana
|12
|347
|Troman22
|12
|347
|Lil Swimmy
|12
|347
|CoachG-eezy
|12
|347
|chubbers
|12
|347
|swimtomswim
|12
|347
|k8thegr8
|12
|347
|Blueabyss1117
|12
|347
|coachemup
|12
|347
|pilkka777
|12
|347
|Justin
|12
|347
|mds
|12
|347
|em18
|12
|347
|33swimmer
|12
|347
|kaccornero
|12
|347
|Mallie Moo
|12
|347
|Hot Boy
|12
|347
|NutZach
|12
|347
|PhillyMark
|12
|347
|Tacstrength
|12
|347
|HulkSwim
|12
|347
|phoebe h
|12
|347
|Mark SwimSwam
|12
|347
|NCAP#1
|12
|347
|SC
|12
|390
|JR123469
|11
|390
|mspann97
|11
|390
|Lucas Caswell
|11
|390
|Joey W.
|11
|390
|Swimmax90
|11
|390
|<3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟
|11
|390
|4 up 0 down
|11
|390
|Tytythefishguy
|11
|390
|swammermom
|11
|390
|Andrew Iverson
|11
|390
|Grand Moff Tarkin
|11
|390
|EmmaLynne16
|11
|390
|StreamlineSteve
|11
|390
|Davidgoggins
|11
|390
|HSWIMMER97
|11
|390
|Bruh (womens)
|11
|390
|Willy
|11
|390
|GingerSwim
|11
|390
|Roxanne Debris
|11
|390
|WAC Sea Tigers
|11
|390
|Colorado
|11
|390
|jclark36
|11
|390
|Magyar36
|11
|390
|BooneSwim
|11
|390
|Plaster
|11
|390
|Coach Dani MX
|11
|416
|The Barge
|10
|416
|Jar Jar Binks
|10
|416
|DrMama423
|10
|416
|Just A Swammer
|10
|416
|NAZ92
|10
|416
|Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks
|10
|416
|gosharks
|10
|416
|washedupswammer
|10
|424
|Former swimmer
|9
|424
|RealSlimThomas
|9
|424
|Tantanwinz
|9
|424
|B1Gslay
|9
|428
|Jameso1
|8
|428
|Bray
|8
|428
|CCSM2020
|8
|428
|mhowell
|8
|432
|rossini
|7
|433
|Swimmom3
|6
|433
|Parliment of Owls
|6
|435
|swimswum
|5
|435
|njcarpenter8
|5
|435
|CavaDore
|5
|435
|bigfriendlyswimpodcast
|5
|439
|jlamb
|0