2024 W. NCAA Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 1 Results

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first big shakeups of the 2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships Pick ‘Em Contest came Wednesday with two big results:

One was the disqualification of the NC State women’s 200 medley relay after touching 3rd – though that DQ might have saved more brackets than it hurt. Only 62 out of 439 entries had the Wolfpack finishing in the top four to earn points and only 19 had them finishing 3rd. That’s far fewer than the 338 entries that had the Cal women, who moved up a slot with the DQ, in the top four.

The other was the University of Florida’s upset in the 800 free relay. While every entry had the Gators finishing in the top 4, only 34 entries had the Gators finishing with the win. Almost all of the other entries had the Virginia women picked to win, but the Cavaliers wound up 4th.

There was some uncertainty about which relay(s) Virginia would use Gretchen Walsh on (she swam the 800 free relay and not 200 medley at ACCs), though ultimately of the four who swam the relay, only Ella Nelson was faster than her split at last year’s NCAA Championship meet (the same four, in a different order, swam the race at that meet).

Entries that picked Florida correctly, on average, scored 8.5 points better than the average player as a whole, including 8 out of the top 10 scorers and 14 out of the top 20.

But have no fear: the meet has barely begun, and the points really begin to separate later in the meet (in Pick ‘Em as in real life) once the individual events start rolling.

Day 1 Winners:

200 Medley Relay – Virginia (1:31.58) – Gretchen Walsh, Jasmine Nocentini, Carly Novelline, Maxine Parker

800 free relay – Florida (6:48.59) – Bella Sims, Isabel Ivey, Emma Weyant, Micayla Cronk

Day 1 Pick ‘Em Standings