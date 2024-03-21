Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 1 Scoring Analysis

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

We begin the 2024 NCAA Women’s Division I Championships with a few surprises in the relays, with a few teams outperforming their seeding, and a few falling short.

Florida holds a 1-point margin over Virginia, thanks in part to the Gators’ upset victory in the 800 free relay. Moreover, Virginia, who came into the meet with the top seed time by 3 seconds, finished 4th after Florida, Tennessee, and Stanford. Florida did better than their seed in the 200 medley relay, as well, placing 3rd instead of 8th as seeded.

Stanford and Duke both picked up 18 points in the medley relay, moving from 15th and 17th seeds, respectively, to 8th and 9th at the finish. Tennessee improved their standings in both relays, going from 8th to 4th in the medley and 4th to 2nd in the 800 free relay.

At the other end of the scale, Auburn, USC, and NC State were double-digit negative for the day. Auburn fell from 10th to 15th in the 200 medley relay; USC dropped from 4th to 7th in the medley and from 5th to 11th in the 800 free relay; and NC State’s medley relay was disqualified for an early start, which took them from 7th seed to non-scoring.

Day 1 Performers Relative to Seed

Team Score Relative to Seed
Duke 18
Stanford 18
Florida 11
Tennessee 10
Indiana 8
Louisville 6
Michigan 6
Virginia Tech 6
Georgia 2
Arizona State 0
LSU -2
Texas -2
North Carolina -4
Texas A&M -4
Virginia -4
Cal -5
Alabama -8
Ohio State -8
Auburn -10
USC -22
NC State -24

Team Scores Through Day 1

Rank Team Score Versus Seed
1 Florida 71 11
2 Virginia 70 -4
3 Tennessee 62 10
4 Stanford 54 18
5 Texas 50 -2
6 Cal 49 -5
7 Indiana 36 8
7 Ohio State 36 -8
7 USC 36 -22
10 Michigan 32 6
10 Georgia 26 2
12 Louisville 20 6
13 Duke 18 18
14 North Carolina 14 -4
15 Arizona State 10 0
16 Virginia Tech 6 6
17 Auburn 4 -10
17 Texas A&M 4 -4
19 Alabama 2 -8

 

0
