Kyle Chalmers’ Coach Peter Bishop Accreditation Revoked, Under Investigation

In a surprising announcement by the South Australian Sports Institute (SASI) just 140 days away from Paris 2024, elite swimming coach Peter Bishop has been relieved of his duties and moved into another role.

According to a report in ABC, the coach of Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers has been stood down from his SASI position following an unspecified investigation.

“Following this investigation, SASI can confirm that Craig Stewart has been promoted to the role of Head Coach, with Peter Bishop reassigned into a role focused on developing talent and strategies as SASI aims to maximise success during the 2028 and 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games cycles,” the spokesperson told ABC.

This involves Bishop’s coaching accreditation being revoked by Swimming Australia until the end of December, well after the Olympic Games.

Swimming Australia stated the sport’s governing body had “informed of a recent investigation and findings by the South Australia Office for Recreation, Sport and Racing into South Australian Sports Institute (SASI) high-performance swimming program.

“Swimming Australia respects the process and findings and has revoked Peter Bishop‘s coaching accreditation until the end of the Olympic cycle, upon which he is eligible to reapply.

Stewart has been in the role of Bishop’s assistant for more than six years; however, this still means some adjustments for Chalmers and teammates, including Matt Temple, with the Paris Games on the horizon.

Chalmers won gold in the 100m freestyle as a teenager in Rio and followed up with silver in the event at the Tokyo Games.