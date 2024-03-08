Duncan Scott, Oliver Morgan In The Water During Edinburgh Day 1 Heats

2024 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

On the heels of both the 2024 World Championships as well as the 2024 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships, a strong British contingent headed to Scotland for this year’s Edinburgh International Meet.

The 3-day competition serves as a tune-up opportunity ahead of the all-important British Swimming Championships, next month’s sole qualifying event for this year’s Olympic Games.

27-year-old Olympian Duncan Scott was among the racers, taking on two events in this morning’s heats.

The standout from Stirling punched a time of 1:50.72 in the prelims of the men’s 200m free to capture the 3rd seed. Landing lane 4 was teammate Jack McMillan who touched in 1:49.39 as the sole sub-1:50 swimmer of the morning. Luke Turley of Bath was next in 1:50.54.

In the 200m IM, Scott coasted to a morning result of 2:04.00 to secure the pole position.

Ireland’s Danielle Hill was another two-event swimmer on the morning, competing in the 100m back and 50m free events.

In the former, Hill snagged the 3rd seed in a time of 1:01.99. That sits just over a second behind leader Kathleen Dawson who earned the top spot in 1:00.73 while 22-year-old Medi Harris is also in the mix with a 2nd-seeded 1:01.59.

Dawson, the British record holder in both the 50m and 100m backstroke, is still seeking to return to form since suffering injuries after the Tokyo Olympic Games. She recently told BBC she feels she’s currently at about 95% in terms of fitness.

25-year-old Hill was the top performer in the women’s 50m free hits, producing a time of 25.39. That’s already within striking distance of the 25.15 national record she put on the books at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Additional Notes