British Stars Look For Pre-Trials Tune-Up At 2024 Edinburgh International

2024 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET
- Friday, March 8th – Sunday, March 10th
- Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland
- LCM (50m)
The 2024 Edinburgh International Swim Meet kicks off March 8th with a large British contingent set to take to the Royal Commonwealth Pool. There will be a sprinkling of foreign talent with which to contend as well, with Denmark, the Netherlands, and more bringing swimmers to join the party.
Some British swimmers are taking on this meet following the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships as well as this year’s World Championships.
This competition represents a tune-up opportunity before the all-important British Swimming Championships. That meet in April represents the sole qualifying opportunity for British swimmers to make the Olympic squad for Paris this summer.
As such, we’re not expecting any crazy-fast results from this in-season meet but that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited for what’s about to unfold.
Notably, Olympic medalist Duncan Scott is entered in six individual events, including 50m/100m/200m free, 200m IM, 100m breast and 100m fly.
In the freestyle sprints, Scott will be met by the likes of David Cumberlidge, Jack McMillan and Joe Litchfield.
Newly minted world champions Freya Colbert and Laura Stephens are also expected to race, as are rising breaststroking ace Angharad Evans and Danish teenager Nicholas Castella.
Key Entrants
Kieran Bird
Nicholas Castella
Imogen Clark
Freya Colbert
David Cumberlidge
Kathleen Dawson
Angharad Evans
Tom Fannon
Tessa Giele
Kara Hanlon
Medi Harris
Danielle Hill
Lucy Hope
Jamie Ingram
Joe Litchfield
Max Litchfield
Keanna MacInnes
Jack McMillan
Oliver Morgan
Sean Niewold
Casper Puggard
Jesse Puts
Shane Ryan
Duncan Scott
Katie Shanahan
John Shortt
Laura Stephens
Ellen Walshe
James Wilby
Brodie Williams
Abbie Wood