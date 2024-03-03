British Stars Look For Pre-Trials Tune-Up At 2024 Edinburgh International

2024 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Friday, March 8th – Sunday, March 10th

Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland

LCM (50m)

The 2024 Edinburgh International Swim Meet kicks off March 8th with a large British contingent set to take to the Royal Commonwealth Pool. There will be a sprinkling of foreign talent with which to contend as well, with Denmark, the Netherlands, and more bringing swimmers to join the party.

Some British swimmers are taking on this meet following the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships as well as this year’s World Championships.

This competition represents a tune-up opportunity before the all-important British Swimming Championships. That meet in April represents the sole qualifying opportunity for British swimmers to make the Olympic squad for Paris this summer.

As such, we’re not expecting any crazy-fast results from this in-season meet but that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited for what’s about to unfold.

Notably, Olympic medalist Duncan Scott is entered in six individual events, including 50m/100m/200m free, 200m IM, 100m breast and 100m fly.

In the freestyle sprints, Scott will be met by the likes of David Cumberlidge, Jack McMillan and Joe Litchfield.

Newly minted world champions Freya Colbert and Laura Stephens are also expected to race, as are rising breaststroking ace Angharad Evans and Danish teenager Nicholas Castella.

Key Entrants

Kieran Bird

Nicholas Castella

Imogen Clark

Freya Colbert

David Cumberlidge

Kathleen Dawson

Angharad Evans

Tom Fannon

Tessa Giele

Kara Hanlon

Medi Harris

Danielle Hill

Lucy Hope

Jamie Ingram

Joe Litchfield

Max Litchfield

Keanna MacInnes

Jack McMillan

Oliver Morgan

Sean Niewold

Casper Puggard

Jesse Puts

Shane Ryan

Duncan Scott

Katie Shanahan

John Shortt

Laura Stephens

Ellen Walshe

James Wilby

Brodie Williams

Abbie Wood