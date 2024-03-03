Longhorn Women Win 22nd, and Final, Big 12 Championship

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dates: Tuesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Morgantown, West Virginia The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park

Defending Champions: Men: Texas (27x) Women: Texas (11x)

The Texas women closed out the Longhorns Big 12 era in dominant fashion, winning the team title by over 800 points.

Kelly Pash was recognized as Women’s Swimmer of the Meet after winning three individual events (200 IM, 200 free, and 200 fly), Hailey Hernandez earned her third-straight Women’s Diver of the Meet award, and freshman Erin Gemmell won Women’s Newcomer of the Meet.

The first Big 12 Conference Championship was held in 1997, making this the 28th iteration of that event. The Longhorn women have been crowned the Big 12 championships 22 times during that span, including the last 12 years in a row.

Texas A&M, now part of the SEC, won four Big 12 team titles between 2007 and 2012. Nebraska won the very first two Big 12 titles in 1997 and 1998 before eventually departing for the Big Ten.

Three women have led the Longhorns swimming program during their Big 12 era:

Jill Sterkel, 1992-2006 (eight Big 12 championship titles)

Kim Brackin, 2006-2012 (two Big 12 championship titles)

Carol Capitani, 2012-present (twelve Big 12 championship titles)

We’d all be remiss not to mention Texas head diving coach Matt Scoggin, who has led the Longhorns divers every year since 1994.

By our count, the Longhorns have won a total of 218 individual swimming, individual diving, and relay titles over the last 28 years.

As part of the conference realignment sweeping the nation, three women’s teams competed at the Big 12 championships for the first time this year: BYU, Cincinnati, and Houston. The Houston women had the most success, nabbing a 2nd-place finish, but next year, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah will join the conference as well. As all three schools that have won Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships will have left the conference, whichever team wins next season will do so by winning their first title.

EVENT WINS

Individual Scorers

Final Team Scores