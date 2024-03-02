2024 Big 12 Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight’s final session of the 2024 Big 12 Championships will feature a lot of “lasts.”

It will be the last Big 12 Championships for the University of Texas Longhorns before they join the Southeastern Conference next season. The Texas men have won the conference championship every year since the conference came into existence, so they’ll be going for win 28 tonight. The women have won 21 titles, and haven’t lost since 2012, when Texas A&M won prior to departing for the SEC.

It will also be the last session of the last conference championship for longtime Texas men’s coach Eddie Reese, who will be retiring after this season.

It also may be the last conference championship for senior likes Olivia Bray of Texas and Hunter Gubeno of Cincinnati, the top seeds in the 200 back, or Longhorn Anna Elendt, the top seed in the 200 breast (although some seniors may return for a fifth year of eligibility).

But it could also be a night of “firsts.” A host of freshmen or Big 12 newcomers could be in the hunt for their first Big 12 titles in tonight’s events. That lists Longhorn freshmen Will Modglin (200 back), Nate Germonprez and Camden Taylor (100 free), and Brayden Taivassalo (200 breast), as well as TCU freshman Guilherme Camossato (200 breast), and conference newcomer Jordan Tiffany of BYU, who holds the top seed in the 100 free.

Stay tuned for an exciting night of “first,” “lasts,” and great competition.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 4

WOMEN

Texas – 1506 Houston – 954.5 TCU – 879.5 Cincinnati – 688.5 BYU – 558.5 WVU – 533 Kansas – 461.50 Iowa State – 370

MEN

Texas – 1538 TCU – 1041 BYU – 984 Cincinnati – 876.5 WVU – 793.5

Women’s 3m Diving – Finals

Big 12 Record: 418.50, Hailey Hernandez (Texas) – 2022 Big 12 Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 418.50, Hailey Hernandez (Texas) – 2022

Top 8:

Shiyun Lai (Kansas) – 406.20 Anna Kwong (TCU) – 369.75 Bridget O’Neil (Texas) – 366.80 Hailey Hernandez (Texas) – 363.65 Amanda Stalfort (Texas) – 341.15 Gabriela San Juan Carmona (Kansas) – 333.15 Sarah Carruthers (Texas) – 319.90 Chase Farris (Houston) – 313.00

Kansas freshman Shiyun Lai followed up her 2nd place finish in the 1m with her first Big 12 title by winning the 3m by a wide margin tonight. She posted the top score in a field that include the Big 12 record-holder in the event, Texas’ Hailey Hernandez, who took 4th.

WOMEN’S 200 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:49.91, Tasija Karosas (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:50.09, Olivia Bray (Texas) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.34

Top 8:

Texas senior Olivia Bray won her third-straight title in this event with a 1:53.01 tonight. Freshman Berit Berglund took 2nd in 1:55.43. The pair currently ranks 17th and 18th in the country, respectively, with times of 1:52.68 and 1:52.80 from midseason.

That’s Bray first individual victory of the week after placing 2nd in both the 100 fly and the 100 back (behind Berglund) earlier this week.

TCU’s Tania Quaglieri took 3rd in 1:56.04, lowering her personal best from the 1:57.33 she swam at least year’s ACC Champs when she was swimming for Florida State.

Longhorn teammates Alicia Wilson and Emma Kern tied 4th at 1:56.15. Kern was just a bit faster a few weeks ago, while Wilson has been as fast as 1:52.67 back in 2021 when she was at Cal.

MEN’S 200 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:36.42, John Shebat (Texas) – 2019 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:38.61, Ryan Harty (Texas) – 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.62

Top 8:

Texas freshman Will Modglin went with a “fly and die” approach, going out in under 48, and paying for it a bit on the back half, but he had enough left in the tank to win his third Big 12 championship , touching in 1:39.73. Modglin ranks #7 in the country with a 1:38.99 from midseason.

Cincinnati senior Hunter Gubeno didn’t panic when Modglin went out fast, and split 25-something on his final three 50s. If he had a few meters he may have have touched out Modglin, but his time of 1:39.95 is still a huge lifetime best and appears to be a new Bearcats record.

Texas senior Chris O’Connor took 3rd in 1:43.12. His season best of 1:40.42 currently ranks about 25th in the country, which is probably on the bubble of a NCAA invite with a Pac-12s and a few last chance meets to go, but may be enough to get him in.

The fourth through sixth place finishers, West Virginia’s Justin Heimes (1:44.64), Texas’ Logan Walker (1:45.04), and TCU’s Nigel Forbes (1:45.07) all improved on this morning’s swims. Cincinnati’s Edgar Cicanci (1:45.27) and Joe Swain (1:46.64) faded just a bit from their prelims time after getting help Cincinnati to three A-finalists in this event with they morning swims.

WOMEN’S 100 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA Record: 45.16, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 ACC Championships

Big 12 Record: 47.32, Claire Adams (Texas) – 2018 Texas Hall of Fame Invitational

Big 12 Championship Record: 47.46, Claire Adams (Texas) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 48.37

Top 8:

It looked like half the field was still in the race at the 75 mark, but it was Texas freshman Erin Gemmell who surged on the final length and got her hand on the wall first with a time of 48.08 to set a new personal best.

Although six Longhorn women were in the championship final, Cincinnati picked up their second 2nd-place finish in a row thanks to Jessica Davis (48.72), who touched just ahead of Longhorns Grace Cooper (48.74) and Ava Longi (48.79). That was a lifetime best for Davis, improving on her 49.32 from midseason.

Texas teammates Sienna Schellenger (49.08), Emma Davidson (49.19), and Alex Fulton (49.44) touched 5th, 6th, and 8th, with TCU’s Serena Gould taking 7th at 49.22.

MEN’S 100 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 41.06, Tate Jackson (Texas) – 2018 Texas Hall of Fame Invitational

Big 12 Championship Record: 41.26, Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 42.32

Top 8:

Nate Germonprez (Texas) – 42.24 Jordan Tiffany (BYU – 42.49 Camden Taylor (Texas) – 42.53 Coby Carrozza (Texas) – 42.83 Jon Osa (Cincinnati) – 43.14 Drew Hawthorne (Cincinnati) – 43.32 Luigi Riva (BYU) – 43.90 Payton Plumb (BYU) – 43.95

Women’s 1650 Free – Fastest Heat

NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017 Art Adamson Invite

Big 12 Record: 15:45.95, Erica Sullivan (Texas) – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 15:48.65, Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 2021

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 16:13.73

Men’s 1650 Free – Fastest Heat

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020 SEC Championships

Big 12 Record: 14:22.41, Clark Smith (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 14:31.29, Clark Smith (Texas) – 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 14:53.84

WOMEN’S 200 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 2:03.26, Anna Elendt (Texas) – 2023 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 2:03.92, Anna Elendt (Texas) – 2022

NCAA 'A' Cut: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.68

MEN’S 200 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:46.91, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:49.89, Will Licon (Texas) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:52.94

Women’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 3:05.84, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 3:09.56, Texas – 2018 Texas Invite

Big 12 Championship Record: 3:11.29, Texas – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.10

Men’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Finals