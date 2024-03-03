Central Ohio Aquatics Takes Down Rose Bowl’s 15-16 National Record in the 200 Free Relay

2024 Tim Myers Memorial Ohio Senior Championship

February 29-March 3, 2024

Mason Municipal Aquatic Center, Mason, Ohio

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 OH Tim Myers Memorial SC Senior Champs” (or search “Mason”)

In a Saturday afternoon Time Trial at the Ohio Senior Championships, a quartet from Central Ohio Aquatics broke the 15-16 boys’ National Age Group Record in the 200 yard free relay.

Austin Carpenter, Jake Lloyd, Alex Wu, and Brad King combined for a 1:21.75. That broke the old record of 1:22.10 that was set in 2021 by a team from Rose Bowl Aquatics that included big names like Ronald Dalmacio and Rex Maurer.

That group of Rose Bowl swimmers broke all three 15-16 records in free relays in 2021.

Splits Comparison:

The big split for COA was Alex Wu on the 3rd leg. His flat-start best, from December, is 21.72, and he split 1.08 seconds better than that on this relay. The anchor King also undercut his pre-meet flat-start best by .75 seconds – though he has swum a best time this weekend, going 21.19.

Last weekend, Carpenter was the Ohio High School Division I State Champion in the 100 breaststroke and Lloyd won the 50 free.

Race Video: