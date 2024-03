2024 Big 12 Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The last and final preliminary session of the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships is about to get underway. Texas holds the top seed in each of the six events being swum this morning save one, the 100 free, where BYU’s Jordan Tiffany will look to hold off the Longhorn contingent.

WOMEN’S 200 Backstroke– PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin)– 2019 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:49.91, Tasija Karosas (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:50.09, Olivia Bray (Texas) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.34

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 Backstroke – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:36.42, John Shebat (Texas) – 2019 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:38.61, Ryan Harty (Texas) – 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.62

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 Freestyle – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 45.16, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 ACC Championships

Big 12 Record: 47.32, Claire Adams (Texas) – 2018 Texas Hall of Fame Invitational

Big 12 Championship Record: 47.46, Claire Adams (Texas) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 48.37

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 Freestyle– PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 41.06, Tate Jackson (Texas) – 2018 Texas Hall of Fame Invitational

Big 12 Championship Record: 41.26, Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 42.32

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 Breaststroke– PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 2:03.26, Anna Elendt (Texas) – 2023 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 2:03.92, Anna Elendt (Texas) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.68

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 Breaststroke – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:46.91, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:49.89, Will Licon (Texas) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:52.94

‘A’ Final Qualifiers: