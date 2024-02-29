2024 Big 12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the Big 12’s expanded five-day schedule, Thursday’s action will get underway with preliminary heats in just three events: the 100 fly, 400 IM and 200 free.

In the women’s 100 fly, Texas’ Olivia Bray has a shot at a fourth straight title, while teammate Kelly Pash could’ve gone for a three-peat in the 400 IM, but instead will race the 200 free.

On the men’s side, Longhorn fifth-year Sam Artmann is the lone returning champion in the field, having won the 100 fly last season.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

Big 12 Record: 49.79, Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 2023

Big 12 Championship Record: 50.07, Olivia Bray (Texas) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20

MEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

Big 12 Record: 43.75, Joseph Schooling (Texas) – 2017

Big 12 Championship Record: 44.06, Joseph Schooling (Texas) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57

WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Big 12 Record: 4:00.97, Madisyn Cox (Texas) – 2017

Big 12 Championship Record: 4:01.15, Madisyn Cox (Texas) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.36

MEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023

Big 12 Record: 3:33.79, Carson Foster (Texas) – 2022

Big 12 Championship Record: 3:35.49, Carson Foster (Texas) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 3:42.99

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015

Big 12 Record: 1:42.38, Kelly Pash (Texas) – 2022

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:42.70, Kelly Pash (Texas) – 2021

NCAA 'A' Cut: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.31

MEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (Harvard) – 2019

Big 12 Record: 1:29.50, Townley Haas (Texas) – 2018

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:32.01, Ricky Berens (Texas) – 2009

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:32.85

