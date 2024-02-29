2024 Big 12 Champs: Day 3 Prelims Scratches – Pash Wants to be #1, Scratches 2 #2 seeds

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas grad student Kelly Pash doesn’t seem to be a fan of the number ‘2’. Pash, the Pan-Ams silver medalist in the 100 fly, has scratched out of two events on day 3 of the 2024 Big 12 Championships.

Pash, who appears on the psych sheet in the six different individual events, is limited to swimming no more than three and appears to be picking events in which she is second fiddle to no one. Pash has scratched out of both the 100 fly and 400 IM.

Pash was seeded in the 100 fly with a time of 50.37, behind only her teammate Emma Sticklen‘s 50.36. In the 400 IM, an event in which Pash is the reigning Big 12 champion, her entry time of 4:08.72 is more than a second away from Texas freshman Angie Coe‘s 4:07.45

Pash, who already won her fifth consecutive title in the 200 IM last night, will swim the 200 free, where she is the top seed (1:42.64) and will square off against teammate Erin Gemmell (1:43.09). Pash, who holds the meet and Big 12 record in the event, led off the Texas women’s 800 free relay in a time of 1:42.76.

If Pash were to keep with the theme of only swimming events in which she is the top seed, then she may scratch out of the 200 fly, where she is seeded behind teammate Sticklen, and instead swim the 100 free, where she holds the top time of 47.44, ahead of Grace Cooper‘s 47.79.

At last year’s Big 12, Pash swam the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 100 Free but altered her line-up at NCAA to contest the 200 IM, 200 Free, and 200 Fly, an event in which she placed 3rd in.

ALL TOP-24 SCRATCHES