Do You Love Swimming? See 653 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 653 Swim Jobs.

HEAD SITE AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The coach’s primary responsibility is to work with young athletes aged 6 to 15 years old. This position entails running five afternoon practices per week (Monday-Friday, 4:00 – 7:00 PM) and attending two swim meets monthly. The duties include running, organizing, and implementing professional swim practices, managing age group coaches and the site’s roster, and completing meet entries for all swimmers.

GERMANTOWN SWIM TEAM HEAD ASSOCIATE COACH

This position is designed to assist and support the Head Coach with the day to day operations of Germantown Swim Team (GST). Under the direction and guidance of the Head Coach, the Head Associate Coach will assist the GST program. This is a leadership position that will support and carry out the vision, values, and behaviors of GST through leadership, development, and setting the direction of the team.

MERCERSBURG ACADEMY SEEKS HEAD COACH OF BOYS’ AND GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Mercersburg’s swimming legacy dates to 1908 and features 24 Olympians from across the world, countless high school All-Americans, and waves of successful collegiate competitors. This legacy was built and has been maintained with a balance of the academic demands of a highly competitive college preparatory boarding school and the leadership of a succession of capable coaches. Mercersburg’s swimming program operates all three seasons of the academic year.

SWIM CLASS INSTRUCTOR / COMPETITIVE TEAM COACH

We offer a wide variety of programs from beginner classes to competitive swimming. Primarily, we are looking for instructors for our class programs. These include positions in the water (learn to swim), and deck-taught classes where swimmers are learning stroke techniques and can also take endurance classes. We are looking for engaging, caring instructors who will help swimmers fall in love with the sport and instructors should also be able to push swimmers to the next level.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Quincy University, a Franciscan Catholic liberal arts university invites applications for the position of Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Established in 1923, The Creek is a cherished family country club renowned for its rich history and vibrant community. Our pool and beach facilities have served as the social heart of our club for generations. As the Aquatics Director, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the experiences of our members and guests, fostering a sense of community, and leading our youth swim programs to success. Embark on an exciting journey with us at The Creek, where every day brings new opportunities to make a splash!

CAVALIER AQUATICS SEEKS ASSISTANT SENIOR COACH

Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Assistant Senior Coach will guide the Cavalier Aquatics, year-round competitive swim program as a primary coach by providing leadership, coaching, and mentoring to student-athletes in the greater Charlottesville Community.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Upper Dublin Aquatic Club, located in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, is in the process of hiring a Full-Time, Head Age Group Coach. UDAC has 250+ swimmers on the roster and operates out of Upper Dublin High School. The pool is a 40-yard stretch pool with up to 15 25-yard lanes.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Cardinal and Gold Aquatics (CGA) is seeking a dynamic and engaging Head Age Group Coach. CGA is one of the leading small clubs in the Maryland LSC with just over 125 swimmers. We train year round at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, MD in our own dedicated facility. We have a six lane pool, with a brand-new digital Colorado Scoreboard and access to high level weight rooms and dryland opportunities.

SUMMER SWIM HEAD COACH – RIVERCREST RIPTIDE, POTOMAC FALLS, VA

The Rivercrest Riptide Swim Team is located in Potomac Falls, Va and is a member of the Old Dominion Swim League. We are currently accepting applications for the 2024 summer swim season. The Riptide consists of approximately 80 swimmers, ages 5-18. Prospective applicants must have a strong desire to work with and develop swimmers of all abilities with a great attitude and enthusiasm.

CHESHIRE Y/SEA DOG SWIM CLUB – ASSISTANT COACH

Sea Dog Swim Club, a reputable name in competitive swimming, is known for its enduring excellence, maintaining a consistent level of high performance over decades, including being a 3-time YMCA National Champion and earning the USA Swimming’s Club Excellence Bronze Medal. Our commitment to excellence and development of young talents continues to set us apart in the swimming community.

SWIM & DIVE INSTRUCTOR AND COACH

This is a summer position that can run from Memorial Day to Labor Day or from late June through mid August. Our camp runs from June 25 through August 9, Tuesday to Friday, with additional hours at the Coach’s discretion. Working with the Aquatics Director, the Coach will be responsible for evaluating, teaching, and coaching children age 4 through 14.

LEAD GROUP COACH (DEVELOPMENTAL)

Rockwood Swim Club (RSCA) has been a staple in St. Louis county for over 30 years. During that time we have introduced thousands of kids to the fun, exciting environment of competitive swimming.

HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING/DIVING COACH

Founded in 1841, Fordham is the Jesuit University of New York, offering an exceptional education distinguished by the Jesuit tradition to more than 16,000 students in its nine colleges and schools. It has residential campuses in the Bronx and Manhattan, a campus in West Harrison, N.Y., the Louis Calder Center Biological Field Station in Armonk, N.Y., and the London Centre in the United Kingdom.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Los Gatos Swim Club is looking an assistant Swim Coach to help with its swim program. Applicants should be energetic, enthusiastic, and comfortable interacting with parents and other staff on a daily basis. We run a year round program as well as a summer league team

LEAD GROUP COACH – HOUSTON (KINGWOOD, TEXAS)

Work with Head Coach and Associate Head Coach to create full season training plans for stroke technique progression, dryland progression, training progression and taper strategies for all levels and effectively communicate to swimmers and coaches.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FULL TIME

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit, charitable organization committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Ridgewood YMCA creates a safe and positive atmosphere that welcomes and respects all individuals while promoting and maintain safe swimming conditions in the pool, deck and surrounding areas in accordance with YMCA policies and procedures.

SWIMSWAM SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER

Responsibilities for this position:

Generating and executing on ideas for social media content (Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube Shorts, etc.)

Graphic design and light video editing (think: clips)

Curating user generated content

Monitoring social channels for possible news tips

Posting news stories to social media channels

HEAD COACH- WRIGHT COUNTY WAVE SWIM CLUB

The Head Coach is responsible for overseeing the swim club program and coaching staff. Provides feedback, execution and direction during swim practices and swim meets, responds to incidents, and interacts with parents and athletes in a positive manner. Provides a high level of customer service and ensures a safe program environment.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR (MCBURNEY YMCA)

To help fulfill our mission, we cultivate a culture of learning, leading, and collaboration to enhance community impact. Through our talented staff and “LEAP” career framework (Leadership, Empowerment, Accountability, Personal Growth), we are committed to a people-first approach that fosters trust, inclusion, growth, and development for all.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The University of St. Thomas invites qualified candidates to apply for a Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach position within the Athletics Department.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Hillsborough Aquatic Club was started in 2010, the program has 115 members. The goal is to find a Head Age Group Coach that will let grow the 14 and under program and help teach other coaches.

ELK GROVE AQUATICS CLUB – HEAD COACH – USA SWIM

Elk Grove Aquatics Club (EGAC) is a year-round USA Swim competitive age group swim team in Elk Grove, California. We are a mid-size swim club with over 120 swimmers. We have hosted various championship meets including the Western Zone Age Group Championships in 2022.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS FULL TIME SWIM COACH

The Race Club teaches the most advanced science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology. We achieve this through our swim camps, online subscription (consultation) and private lessons. We are currently seeking a full time coaching position.

DIVING COACH – JOB ID 57051

Assists the Head Coach with personnel including hiring and supervision of staff, undergraduate/graduate assistants, and volunteers and their responsibilities, budgeting, scheduling, travel, meals, recruiting, coaching, scouting, purchase and care of equipment, giving appropriate direction to student-athletes as it relates to academics, while adhering to all ACC, NCAA, Athletics Department and University rules and regulations.

ASSISTANT COACH GOAT SWIM

We are GOAT SWIM – Greater Orlando Aquatics Team. Located in Winter Park , Florida. Our motto is “ We add value to kids lives through the great sport of swimming.”

ZIONSVILLE SWIM CLUB – FULL-TIME ASSISTANT

Zionsville Swim Club is growing our staff and seeking qualified applicants for a full-time assistant to work with both age group & senior level athletes. We are looking for coaches who have a love of swimming and enjoy helping develop young people. Zionsville SC has a supportive community, a professional coaching staff, and motivated athletes.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Seasonal Aquatics Director for North Shore (Chicago) Swim and Racquet Club. A private club with large junior membership is in search of an Aquatics Director to lead or swim team and pool programs. Trying to recapture our long history of excellence in our summer swim program through motivated staff, great instruction, and exciting programming.

HEAD COACH – HELENA LIONS SWIM TEAM

The Helena Lions Swim Team (HLST), a year-round competitive USA Swimming club in Helena, MT is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated, experienced, dynamic Head Coach for a team of 40 swimmers to further develop an already strong program.

GENERAL POOL MANAGER

Donaldson Run Recreation Association (DRRA) is a member-owed, neighborhood pool and recreational facility in north Arlington, VA. The facility includes a main pool, a baby pool, a bathhouse, a snack bar, picnic area, basketball court, parking lot, and extensive grounds.

HEAD COACH GRAND LAKES GATORS SWIM TEAM SUMMER 2024

The mission statement of the Grand Lakes Gator Swim Team (GLST) is to provide a structured and safe learning environment through fun and exercise in a competitive spirit while promoting a positive role in the community.

HEAD SWIM COACH-USA FUSION SWIM CLUB

The City of Northglenn is seeking a highly motivated and energetic individual to fill a year-round, full-time Head Swim Coach position. The incumbent will lead and oversee the Northglenn Fusion Swim Club, a member of USA Swimming.

HEAD 11-14 AGE GROUP COACH

The Center Grove Aquatic Club (CGAC) seeks applications for our 11-14 Head Age Group Coach / Assistant Senior Coach position. This coach will oversee the CGAC 11-14 year old group while collaborating with the Head FUNdamental Coach (10&U) to manage the entire CGAC age group program.

HEAD SUMMER SWIM COACH – WOODLEDGE POOL CLUB, GLASTONBURY CT

Woodledge Pool Club, located in Glastonbury, CT, is looking for a head coach for their summer swim team. The Woodledge Whales participate in the CAAPSC summer swim league and are looking for an enthusiastic coach with a love and knowledge of swimming to work with kids of all ages.

DAY CAMP AQUATICS DIRECTOR (JULY 1 – AUGUST 9)

Poly Summer seeks a Day Camp Aquatics Director to oversee all swimming activities that occur during the camp day in Poly Prep’s three swimming pools, including swim lessons, recreational swim, and special events.

GULF COAST SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH/OWNERSHIP

Gulf Coast Swim Club, Mississippi Club team, is looking for a new ownership/coach. The individual will have the typical roles of a head coach which include managing TeamUnify, communicating with a secondary site location, and overseeing the pool and its functions.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR (MCBURNEY YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL SWIM COACH

Timm Swimm Inc. dba Danvers YMCA Dolfins is entering in their fourth season as a year-round competitive Swim Team.

AQUATICS MANAGERS

The City of Kettering’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department seeks an exceptional professional to fill the full-time

position of “Aquatics Manager.” The Aquatics Manager works under the direction of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural

Arts Recreation Superintendent and performs professional supervisory skills necessary to direct the overall operation

of the Kettering Recreation Complex aquatic facilities, programs and staff for the maximum safety and benefit of the

community at large.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $125, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 114,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 720,000+ fans) and @SwimJobs on Instagram (with 392,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 28,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 349,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.