2024 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2024 Big 12 Championships will feature finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle. This morning, we saw the University of Texas claim the top seed in five of those six events, and are set to extend their lead in both the men’s and women’s team standings.

Erica Sullivan and Coby Carrozza lead the way into tonight’s 500 free final, with Sullivan (4:46.06) outpacing freshman teammate Erin Gemmell (4:47.03) by just under a second earlier today. Carrozza (4:19.92) was the lone individual under the 4:20-barrier in prelims, but teammates Alec Enyeart (4:20.34) and Manning Haskal (4:22.39) weren’t too far behind.

Texas’ Kelly Pash is seeking her 5th 200 IM title, as she has won the event for the past four years. She owns a best time of 1:53.18, which she posted this season at the Texas Invite. Brigham Young’s Jordan Tiffany, only a freshman, clocked 1:42.84 to claim the top men’s qualifying spot. A pair of Texas first-years are in close pursuit though, with Nate Germonprez (1:42.99) qualifying ahead of Will Modglin (1:43.97). Both Germonprez and Modglin had great relay swims yesterday and look to be in position to drop significant time tonight.

Grace Cooper (21.96) was the lone swimmer under the 22-second threshold in 50 free preliminary action, with teammate Ava Longi (22.29) ranked 2nd heading into the final. Texas graduate student Cole Crane (19.64) topped the men’s 50 free prelims, with six other swimmers dipping under 20-seconds.

Men’s 1-Meter Diving

Big 12 Record: 469.85 points, Jordan Windle (Texas)

Big 12 Championship Record: 469.85 points, Jordan Windle (Texas)

Top 8 Finishers:

Brendan McCourt (TEX) – 435.35 points Nick Harris (TEX) – 434.65 points Noah Duperre (TEX) – 419.65 points Mickey Strauss (BYU) – 407.20 points Manny Borowski (TEX) – 378.40 points Tanner Braunton (TEX) – 375.05 points Pierce Brooke (TEX) – 332.75 points Alec Hubbard (TCU) – 331.50 points

Texas showed their 1-meter diving depth today, as six of the top eight were Texas Longhorns. They posted a 1-2-3 finish, with Brendan McCourt (435.35 points) just outscoring teammate Nick Harris (434.65 points) by less than a point. Senior Noah Duperre rounded out the Texas sweep with a respectable score of 419.65.

Brigham Young’s Mickey Strauss, a senior, finished 4th with 407.20 points. Three Texas divers followed behind him, with Manny Borowski (378.40 points) leading the way ahead of Tanner Braunton (375.05 points) and Pierce Brooke (332.75 points). Texas Christian University’s Alec Hubbard finished 8th (331.50 points).

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

Big 12 Record: 4:35.02, Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 2021

Big 12 Championship Record: 4:36.35, Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 2021

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:41.09

Top 8 Finishers:

Erin Gemmell (TEX) – 4:40.09 Erica Sullivan (TEX) – 4:40.15 Kara Church (TCU) – 4:46.12 Mikayla Popham (TCU) – 4:48.92 Eden Humphrey (UH) – 4:48.98 Jordan Edwards (TCU) – 4:50.63 Sydney Inman (TCU) – 4:50.76 ReganGeldmacher (BYU) – 4:57.06

Texas teammates Erica Sullivan and Erin Gemmell separated themselves from the field after the very first lap. Both showcased high stroke rates through the opening 250, and they flipped just 0.02 apart, with Gemmell holding a slight advantage. From there, freshman Gemmell would hold her narrow lead to touch 0.06 ahead of Sullivan at the finish. Gemmell’s final time of 4:40.09 checks-in as a new lifetime best, with Sullivan’s 4:40.15 just shy of her season best.

A pair of TCU swimmers recorded 3rd and 4th place finishes, with Kara Church (4:46.12) touching ahead of Mikayla Popham (4:48.92). Popham was in a tight race was Houston’s Eden Humphrey and just touched her out by 0.06 at the finish.

TCU had two additional swimmers in the final, with Jordan Edwards (4:50.63) and Sydney Inman (4:50.76) checking-in for 6th and 7th place finishes. This was a big points swing for the Horned Frogs, as they represent half of the ‘A’ finalists tonight.

Texas’ Abby Pfeifer dropped big from her prelims time of 4:54.25, clocking 4:49.84 to win the ‘B’ final. She has been as fast as 4:47.11 this season, and was the 3rd seed heading into the meet.

MEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020

Big 12 Record: 4:07.37, Luke Hobson (Texas) – 2023

Big 12 Championship Record: 4:11.11, Clark Smith (Texas) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.36

Top 8 Finishers:

Coby Carrozza (TEX) – 4:11.95 Alec Enyeart (TEX) – 4:19.33 Manning Haskal (TEX) – 4:22.07 Milan Fabian (TCU) – 4:22.35 Kornel Kohalmi (TCU) – 4:25.43 Alex Gonzalez (CINC) – 4:25.87 Aaron Wilmes (TCU) – 4:26.84 Ian McKinney (WVU) – 4:27.88

It was a Texas sweep in the men’s 500 free, with senior Coby Carrozza leading a 1-2-3 punch. He placed his hand on the wall in 4:11.95, which undercuts his previous best time of 4:12.05, which he set at the 2023 NCAA Championships. A pair of sophomores finished behind him, as Alec Enyeart (4:19.33) finished about three seconds ahead of Manning Haskal (4:22.07).

Texas Christian junior Milan Fabian gave Haskal a close race for 3rd, ultimately posting a time of 4:22.35. Fabian closed in 25.52 to Haskal’s 26.21, but Haskal had too big of a lead after the first 450. Fabian was one of three TCU representatives in the field, with Kornel Kohalmi (4:25.43) and Aaron Wilmes (4:26.84) finishing in 5th and 7th.

Cincinnati’s Alex Gonzalez (4:25.87) and West Virginia’s Ian McKinney (4:27.88) rounded out the field in 6th and 8th, just off their prelim times.

West Virginia’s Ivan Puskovitch had a strong swim to win the ‘B’ final, posting a time that would’ve been fast enough for 5th in the ‘A’ final. Puskovitch touched in 4:22.83 there, building upon the great month he’s had on the international stage. Puskovitch recently competed at the Doha World Championships, representing Team USA in the open water events. He punched his automatic ticket to the Paris Olympics in the 10k via his 14th place showing.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

(Virginia) – 2023 Big 12 Record: 1:52.58, Madisyn Cox (Texas) – 2017

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:52.82, Madisyn Cox (Texas) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.90

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023

Big 12 Record: 1:39.63, John Shebat (Texas) – 2019

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:40.42, Carson Foster (Texas) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.14

Top 8 Finishers:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

(Virginia) – 2024 Big 12 Record: 21.66, Grace Cooper (Texas) – 2023

Big 12 Championship Record: 21.87, Chang Hee-Chin (Texas) – 2009

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.63

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 22.15

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

Big 12 Record: 18.60, Drew Kibler (Texas) – 2022

Big 12 Championship Record: 18.76, Drew Kibler (Texas) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 19.21

Top 8 Finishers:

Women’s Team Diving