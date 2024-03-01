2024 Big 12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’ve got another full evening of racing at the 2024 Big 12 Championships, with three individual races and one relay for both the men and the women, plus women’s platform diving.

The action will get started with the 200 fly, where Kelly Pash will swim in lane 4 as part of a strong Longhorn fly contingent. On the men’s side, BYU’s Brad Prolo came out of prelims as the top seed, and he’ll be swimming for the win against a field that includes six Texas men.

The women’s 100 breast will feature two of the fastest women in college swimming in top-seeded Anna Elendt and Lydia Jacoby, both Longhorns, while the men’s race looks to be between freshmen Will Scholtz (Texas) and Guilherme Camossato (TCU).

Longhorn freshman Berit Berglund will be in lane 4 for the 100 back, and she’ll be trying to hold off teammate Olivia Bray, the only other woman under 53 this morning. Texas freshman Will Modglin looks to be the clear favorite on the men’s side, and he’ll be gunning for John Shebat’s all-time Texas and Big 12 record of 44.35 after having been 44.49 earlier this season and 44.56 last night leading off the 400 medley relay.

Texas’ Jordan Skilken had the highest score in this morning’s platform diving prelims, and after the diving competition, the session will wrap up with timed finals of the 200 free relay.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 ACC Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:49.95, Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 2023 NCAA Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.92

Top 8:

It was a tale of two different race strategies, as Emma Sticklen took it out fast, and Kelly Pash focused on the back half. They seemed to turn in unison at the last wall, but Pash stayed underwater longer and ultimately got her hands on the wall first, 1:51.66 to 1:51.68. Both women were under the meet record, which teammate Olivia Bray set at 1:52.03 in 2021.

Sticklen, Pash, and Bray are all in the top five nationally this season, with season bests between 1:50.3 and 1:51.8. Teammate Angie Coe came in 3rd tonight with a 1:56.20.

Houston continued to solidify their hold on 2nd place in the team standings with four women in the A-final: Alondra Ortiz (1:56.93), Syd Nethercutt (1:58.93), Noor El Gendy (1:59.95), and Abby Jackson (1:59.97) all touching within just over a second of each other. TCU’s Morgan Gore finished 8th with a 2:00.22.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.16

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.57

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 56.88, Anna Elendt (Texas) – 2023 NCAA Championships

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 59.73

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (Indiana) – 2018 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 50.49, Caspar Corbeau (Texas) – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 50.96, Caspar Corbeau (Texas) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 51.90

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Finals

NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 ACC Championships

Big 12 Record: 50.51, Claire Adams (Texas) – 2020 Big 12 Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 50.51, Claire Adams (Texas) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.36

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Finals

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (Georgia) – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 44.35, John Shebat (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 45.70

Women’s Platform Diving – Finals

Big 12 Record: 411.30, Samantha Bromberg (Texas) – 2015

Big 12 Championship Record: 411.30, Samantha Bromberg (Texas) – 2015

Women’s 200 Free Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:23.62, Virgina – 2024

Big 12 Record: 1:26.84, Texas – 2018

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:27.96, Texas – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:28.43

Men’s 200 Free Relay – Timed Finals