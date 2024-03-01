2024 Big 12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate day of the 2024 Big 12 Championships will kick off with preliminary action in the 200 fly, 100 breast and 100 back, and some conference records could be on the chopping block come tonight’s finals.

There will only be three swimmers defending their individual titles on Friday, with Emma Sticklen going for two in a row in the women’s 200 fly, Lydia Jacoby aiming to go back-to-back in the women’s 100 breast, and Sam Artmann vying to repeat in the men’s 200 fly.

The women’s 200 fly will be a marquee event despite the absence of Olivia Bray, who will race the 100 back instead.

Reigning national champion Sticklen will take on on Texas teammate Kelly Pash, who was 3rd at the 2023 NCAAs and ranked 2nd in the nation last season.

On the men’s side, the race to watch might have to be the 100 back, where Texas freshman Will Modglin comes in with a season-best time of 44.49, just shy of the Big 12 Record set by John Shebat in 2017 (44.35).

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 ACC Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:49.95, Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 2023 NCAA Championships

(Texas) – 2023 NCAA Championships Big 12 Championship Record: 1:52.03, Olivia Bray (Texas) – 2021

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.92

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Texas took the top three spots and Houston had a monster showing with four ‘A’ finalists coming out of the heats of the women’s 200 fly, with reigning NCAA champion and defending Big 12 winner Emma Sticklen leading the field.

Sticklen went out like a rocket, turning in 53.68 at the 100 before splitting 30s on the way home for a final time of 1:54.27. The senior came into the meet ranked 2nd in the nation with her time of 1:50.31 from the Texas Invitational.

Fifth-year Kelly Pash clocked 1:55.81 for the #2 seed, splitting 55.48/1:00.33 to win the penultimate heat by four seconds.

Texas freshman Angie Coe, who has been 1:55.96 this season, did just enough to touch first in Heat 3 (1:59.25), while Houston had four women come within a second of each other, 1:59.43 to 2:00.43, to take spots #4-7: Alondra Ortiz, Syd Nethercutt, Noor El Gendy and Abby Jackson. None of them hit lifetime bests but Nethercutt, El Gendy and Jackson were close.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:39.17, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.16

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.57

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Brad Prolo paced the field in the heats of the men’s 200 fly in a time of 1:43.23, using the lone sub-27 closing split in the field to edge out the times posted by Texas’ Cole Crane (1:43.60) and Ryan Branon (1:43.87) in the previous heat.

Prolo leads the conference with a bullet this season with a time of 1:41.80, done at the Mizzou Invitational. No one else has been sub-1:43, with Crane 2nd-fastest at 1:43.14.

Defending champion Sam Artmann edged out his season-best time from the first circle-seeded heat to claim the 4th seed in 1:44.16. Artmann set a PB of 1:41.86 at the 2023 NCAAs and will likely need to be close to that in the final to challenge Prolo for the title.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 56.88, Anna Elendt (Texas) – 2023 NCAA Championships

(Texas) – 2023 NCAA Championships Big 12 Championship Record: 57.29, Lydia Jacoby (Texas) – 2023

(Texas) – 2023 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.73

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Two of the top breaststrokers in the nation set up a rematch of their battle last season, as Anna Elendt and Lydia Jacoby put up near-identical prelim times to qualify 1-2 into tonight’s final of the women’s 100 breast.

Elendt, who was the runner-up last year, touched in 58.57 from the fourth and final heat, inching past the 58.61 marker Jacoby put on the board in Heat 3.

Both swimmers were faster than they were in the 2023 prelims (58.80 for Elendt, 59.37 for Jacoby), where Jacoby went on to win the final in 57.29 over Elendt (57.59).

Throwing her name into the mix this morning was Cincinnati sophomore Joleigh Crye, who broke 59 for the first time in 58.88 to qualify 3rd. Crye set her previous PB of 59.04 at the Ohio State Invitational in November, and last season, won the AAC title in 59.07 as a freshman to qualify for NCAAs (where she was 22nd in 59.49).

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (Indiana) – 2018 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 50.49, Caspar Corbeau (Texas) – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 50.96, Caspar Corbeau (Texas) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 51.90

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 ACC Championships

Big 12 Record: 50.51, Claire Adams (Texas) – 2020 Big 12 Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 50.51, Claire Adams (Texas) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.36

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (Georgia) – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 44.35, John Shebat (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

(Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships Big 12 Championship Record: 44.95, Alvin Jiang (Texas) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.70

‘A’ Final Qualifiers: