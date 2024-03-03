Texas Men Remain Undefeated With 28th and Final Big 12 Title In Eddie Reese’s Last Season

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dates: Tuesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Morgantown, West Virginia The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park

Defending Champions: Men: Texas (27x) Women: Texas (11x)

As we said in the introduction to yesterday’s live recap, the last session of the 2024 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championship featured a number of “lasts.”

Not only was this the final conference championship meet for longtime Texas head coach Eddie Reese, but it’s also the last time the Longhorns will compete in the Big 12 champs, as they head to the SEC next year.

The Texas men closed out their Big 12 run in style, though, as they continued their undefeated streak with their 28th Big 12 championship win. Since the conference first hosted a swimming and diving championship meet in 1997, no other team has upended the Longhorns. Diving has been a huge part of the Longhorns’ success at the conference and NCAA level, and Matt Scoggin has led the Texas divers throughout their entire Big 12 era.

That dominance has also been evident at the event level, as by our count, the Texas men have won 297 individual swimming, diving, and relay crowns during the last 28 conference championships.

While the Longhorns aren’t quite the force they were a few years back, when they claimed four-straight NCAA titles from 2015-2018, they still won by over 500 points this week. And they did that without two of their top swimmers, Luke Hobson and Jake Foster, both of whom represented the USA at last month’s World Championships.

The freshman class shone particularly bright for the Longhorns this week. Freshman Will Modglin was named Men’s Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 200 IM, 100 back, and 200 back. Nate Germonprez was named Men’s Newcomer of the Meet, and Men’s Diving Newcomer of the Meet honors went to Tanner Braunton. Additionally, Noah Duperre earned the Men’s Diver of the Meet award.

More broadly, the addition of BYU and Cincinnati brought a little more excitement to a conference championship that had only featured three teams for a while now. The look of the conference will change dramatically next year with the loss of Texas and the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah. The Sun Devils will be the prohibitive favorite, but there should be a great race for second.

For now, though, the Longhorns will bask in the glow of their final Big 12 trophy as they gear up for the NCAA Championships at the end of the month.

Event Wins

Individual Scorers

Final Scores