Congressional Panel Recommends Major Changes to U.S. Olympic Structure

A Congressional panel issued 12 recommendations on Friday to reform the U.S. Olympic structure, including funding the U.S. Center for SafeSport entirely from the government as opposed to mostly through the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

As of last summer, the government was providing just $2.3 million of SafeSport’s $23 million budget, which only supported about 60 full-time investigators. SafeSport CEO Ju’Riese Colon has said previously that her organization needs about double the resources it currently has in order to meet growing demands moving forward.

In 2022, ESPN and ABC News learned that the USOPC raises part of its $20 million portion by making individual sports federations pay fees based on the number of allegations reported to SafeSport and the amount of work required to resolve them. The revelation raised concern over apparent conflict of interest as the funding structure inherently disincentivizes national governing bodies (NGBs) from reporting cases to SafeSport.

“Congress should make SafeSport fully independent so it can earn athletes’ trust and be held more accountable to the movement and the public,” the Commission on the State of U.S. Olympics & Paralympics said in its 275-page report based on a two-year study.

Another potentially transformative suggestion by the panel was for the federal government to take on a larger role supporting youth and grassroots-level sports, which would allow the USOPC to focus more on elite athletes. Created by Congress in 2020, the Commission found that “we need a better long-term vision for how we organize Olympic- and Paralympic-movement sports in America.”

“It is time for Congress to accept that, while we will never have a ‘ministry of sport’ model in this country, the federal government has more of a role to play in ensuring safety, equity, accessibility, and accountability in sports than it has so far acknowledged and accepted,” the report said.

The USOPC caught criticism for an “alarming” disparity between incomes for executives and support for athletes. Athlete representation could be improved by making the Team USA Athletes Commission fully independent from the USOPC, the report said. In a letter obtained by the Associated Press, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirschland said the panel failed to acknowledge “the profound evolution that has taken place throughout the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Movement since the Commission’s inception (in 2020).”

The panel also recommended updates that hinted at an overhaul of the “Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act” from 1978.

“The terms ‘amateur’ and ‘amateurism’ should finally be retired from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movement, and athletes’ rights – when participating in movement sports – should be enshrined in law,” the report said. “Words matter, but actions matter more. That is why Congress should use this opportunity to recognize under law that American athletes … have certain fundamental rights, including a safe and abuse-free environment, name-image-likeness (NIL) rights, freedom from retaliation, an affordable fee structure for national-team-selection competition events, and a timely dispute-resolution process as it relates to competition and team selection.”

Check out all 12 recommendations below:

1. “Congress should allow USOPC to focus on high-performance athletes and create a new federal office to coordinate and develop youth and grassroots sports.”

2. “Congress should make SafeSport fully independent so it can earn athletes’ trust and be held more accountable to the movement and the public.”

3. “Congress should reform certain SafeSport practices and reimagine the way SafeSport operates at the youth and grassroots level.”

4. “The terms ‘amateur’ and ‘amateurism’ should finally be retired from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movement, and athletes’ rights – when participating in movement sports – should be enshrined in law.”

5. “USOPC governance processes must be improved.”

6. “Congress should strengthen athletes’ representation by making the Team USA Athletes’ Commission fully independent.”

7. “Congress should enhance public oversight of the movement to ensure transparency, accountability, and due process at all levels.”

8. “Access and equality for Paralympians and those participating in para sports at all levels must be improved.”

9. “Congress, state governments, USOPC, the NCAA, and other stakeholders should take concrete steps to improve equitable access to movement sports.”

10. “USOPC should adopt a new model for organizing U.S. bids to host the Olympic and Paralympic games.”

11. “Congress, USOPC, governing bodies, and other stakeholders should partner to improve coaching at all levels.”

12. “Congress and state legislatures should think creatively about new and supplementary funding sources to support youth and grassroots sports and the safety and wellbeing of our high-performance athletes.”