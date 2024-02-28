2024 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dates: February 28 – March 2, 2024

Location: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion – Columbus, Ohio

Defending champions: Indiana (2x)

SCY (25 yards)

It’s the first night of the 2024 Big Ten Championships and there are two relays on the schedule. The 200 medley relay will kick off the session, followed by the 800 freestyle relay.

Last year, Ohio State and Indiana split the day one relays. Ohio State touched for gold in the men’s 200 medley relay (1:23.03), before Indiana posted a new Big Ten record at the NCAA Championships (1:21.52). This year, Indiana (1:22.88) is the top entrant into the event, seeded with a time that would’ve won the 2023 Big Ten title. Indiana will have the opportunity to defend their 800 free relay title at the end of today’s session, as they are seeded 1st (6:15.55) by over three seconds.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships

Big Ten Record: 1:21.52, Indiana – 2023 NCAA Championships

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:22.13, Ohio State – 2022 Big Ten Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.71

Full Results:

Indiana – 1:22.17 Penn State – 1:22.93 Michigan – 1:23.33 Purdue – 1:24.07 Wisconsin – 1:24.10 Minnesota – 1:24.38 Northwestern – 1:24.85 Ohio State – 1:24.95

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 6:03.42, Texas – 2023 NCAA Championships

Big Ten Record: 6:06.01, Indiana – 2018 NCAA Championships

Big Ten Championship Record: 6:09.85, Michigan – 2014 Big Ten Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

Full Results: